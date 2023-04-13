ZIDA partner with CZI

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) has partnered with the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries in promoting ease of doing business and related investment issues.

ZIDA is an investment agency responsible for both local and international investments in Zimbabwe and CZI is a representative body that is responsible to link industries, policymakers, and different Government departments in the country.

“We have just signed a collaboration agreement with CZI on working together in areas of ease of doing business, investment opportunities, investor-related services, and the creation of value chains. We look forward to a fruitful working relationship,” posted ZIDA on its official Twitter handle [email protected]