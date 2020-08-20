Zifa slash PSL relief funding

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has rejected as untrue claims that its move to reduce the Premier Soccer League’s allocation of the Covid-19 relief fund by 50 percent was a way of punishing the topflight league’s governors for questioning executive committee member Philemon Machana’s self-styled role of Zifa “acting vice-president”.

The Zifa constitution has no provision for an acting vice-president, but in most official communication by Zifa since the suspension of its vice-president Gift Banda in early 2019, Machana, who is in charge of the association’s finances, has designated himself the role of acting vice-president.

In a recent letter to a member of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse seemed to insinuate that Machana is now the substantive vice-president, although Banda’s case is still pending before the Appeals Committee.

According to the Zifa constitution, replacement of an executive committee member only occurs if that member dies, resigns or misses, without an excuse, three consecutive meetings.

In that case the executive committee fills that position until the next congress when a replacement will be elected for the remaining term of mandate.

During a meeting with the PSL governors last month, Zifa was taken to task over violation of its constitution that doesn’t have a provision for an acting vice-president, with those in attendance saying tempers flared during the discussion.

“We do not understand why our office allocation has been reduced, remember these guys were keen to remit these funds to us. Perhaps we are being punished for questioning that acting vice-president’s post,” said one PSL governor.

In the initial Covid-19 relief fund, the PSL had been allocated US$20 000 for its office needs, but in a revised budget following ‘consultations’ with affiliates, the figure was reduced to US$10 000, while a second tranche of US$66 000 for the PSL was replaced by referees’ fees for Division One up to Four, although the country doesn’t have an active Division Four league.

However, Zifa communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said there was no malice in the reduction of the amount meant for the PSL office.

“It was after consultations with other affiliates and that is what was recommended. It’s certainly not a counter reaction whatsoever; these are recommendations of affiliates through stakeholder consultations for equitable distribution of Covid-19 relief funds,” said Zifa.