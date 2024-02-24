Zim, Belarus to up security ties

President Mnangagwa greets Belarus Military Industry Minister Dmitry Pantus while Foreign Minister Mr Sergei Aleinik (right) looks on looks on at State House in Harare yesterday (Picture Justin Mutenda)

Columbus Mabika, Harare Bureau

Zimbabwe and Belarus yesterday committed to co-operation in defence and security as the two nations seek increased global security.

This follows yesterday’s courtesy call on the Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri by Belarus Minister of State Authority for Military Industry, Dmitry Pantusher.

The courtesy call came on the sidelines of the ongoing Zimbabwe-Belarus Business Forum.

Zimbabwe-Belarus Business Forum and Zimbabwe-Belarus Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation follows the State visit by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe in January 2023, which was the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said the collaborative initiative between two nations signifies a profound commitment to fostering economic development, innovation, and bilateral partnerships beneficial to the two nations.

“We are very happy that the minister of military cooperation and production has come to Zimbabwe after I visited their country last year where we signed MOU’s to foster cooperation in various areas.

“Firstly, this is an opportunity fostering robust military relations between Zimbabwe and Belarus.

By bringing together key stakeholders from both countries, it facilitates dialogue, cooperation, and the exchange of ideas, laying the groundwork for mutually beneficial military ventures,” she said

She said the visit serves as a pivotal platform for fostering robust dialogue, encouraging deep-rooted cooperation, and facilitating the vibrant training exchange programmes.

Minister Muchinguri said the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was ready to tap into the vast technology base as moves to modernise and mechanise the Zimbabwe’s military gather momentum.

Minister Pantusher said it was applaudable that relations between Zimbabwe and Belarus continue to grow from strength to strength over the past few years.

Zimbabwe and Belarus enjoy strong bonds of friendship and excellent bilateral relations founded on shared historical and socio-economic ties.

The two countries established diplomatic relations on April 16, 1992.

Zimbabwe-Belarus Business Forum stands as a shining beacon, guiding both nations towards a future brimming with promise and opportunity.

Furthermore, the forum promotes knowledge transfer and skill development, which are essential components of sustainable growth.

Through joint ventures, technology transfers, and educational initiatives, Zimbabwe can harness Belarus’ expertise in various sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology.

This exchange of knowledge not only enhances Zimbabwe’s capacity for innovation, but also empowers its workforce, fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and competitiveness.

Zimbabwe stands poised to harness Belarus’s rich reservoir of expertise across diverse sectors, including, but not limited to agriculture, military, manufacturing, and information technology.