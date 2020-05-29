Zim records 17 new Covid-19 cases

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases, mostly reported from people returning from neighbouring countries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 149.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the returnees came from Mozambique, South Africa and the United Kingdom who are all in quarantine centres.

“Seventeen cases tested positive for Covid-19. These are all returnees from Mozambique (9), South Africa (7) and United Kingdom (1) who are in quarantine centres,” read the statement.

A total of 2 005 Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT cases and 490 PCR cases were done country wide bringing the total number of tests done so far to 40 847, consisting of 24 407 RDT and 16 440 PCR tests.

28 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the number of deaths remains at four.

117 cases remain active countrywide.