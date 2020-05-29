Zim records 17 new Covid-19 cases

29 May, 2020 - 11:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Zim records 17 new Covid-19 cases

The Chronicle

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases, mostly reported from people returning from neighbouring countries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 149.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the returnees came from Mozambique, South Africa and the United Kingdom who are all in quarantine centres.

“Seventeen cases tested positive for Covid-19. These are all returnees from Mozambique (9), South Africa (7) and United Kingdom (1) who are in quarantine centres,” read the statement.

A total of 2 005 Rapid Diagnostic Tests RDT cases and 490 PCR cases were done country wide bringing the total number of tests done so far to 40 847, consisting of 24 407 RDT and 16 440 PCR tests.

28 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the number of deaths remains at four.

117 cases remain active countrywide.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting