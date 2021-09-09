Zim, Rwanda to collaborate on infrastructure projects

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona (right) and Zimbabwe Ambassador to Rwanda Professor Charity Manyeruke during a high level engagement in Rwanda on Monday

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN delegation led by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona is in Kigali, Rwanda to enhance co-operation on infrastructure development, leveraging on the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

In his remarks during the high-level engagement on Monday, Minister Mhona said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has made infrastructure development a top priority as outlined in the National Development Strategy (NDS1 — 2021-2025).

“In our economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy, we are prioritising infrastructure development as key in achieving economic prosperity,” said the minister.

“Indeed, it is commonly noted that infrastructure development is a foundation on which to build an economy.

“Efficient infrastructure supports economic growth, improves the quality of life, and is necessary for national security.”

Minister Mhona, who is on a four-day State-visit, is accompanied by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board chairman, Advocate Martin Dinha, senior Government officials and technocrats from NRZ.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Rwanda Professor Charity Manyeruke is part of the high-level proceedings. The Government is already seized with implementing Phase II of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), which is in full gear while several key projects covering energy, housing and health infrastructure are at different stages of implementation.

“The Government budgeted $33,6 billion for the second phase and we are targeting both urban and rural roads. This is so because we would want to improve the quality of life of the people,” said Minister Mhona.

He said the Second Republic was responding pro-actively to the public outcry on the state of the roads, which led to President Mnangagwa declaring them a state of disaster a few months ago.

“This is a special project being championed by the Government following a public outcry on the state of roads that were heavily damaged by heavy rains received in most parts of the country during the last rainfall season.

“President Mnangagwa heeded the public outcry and declared all roads a state of national disaster paving way for the launch of the ERRP2,” said the minister.

He outlined the programmes being implemented by the Government, which are key towards attaining Vision 2030.

During the visit the two countries are expected to sign an agreement on joint innovative technical co-operation and assistance in capacity building.

Speaking at the same occasion, Rwanda Minister of Infrastructure, Mr Claver Gatete, hailed the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries saying this has created a springboard for further co-operation in infrastructure development particularly in the transport sector.

He urged pursuit of sustainable economic growth and social development underpinned by adequate infrastructure and macro-economic stability.

“I’m happy that as two sister republics we’re collaborating on means and ways to enhance infrastructural development,” said Mr Gatete.

“In Rwanda we don’t have rail transport and we are planning on developing a railway network. We are aware that Zimbabwe has a developed rail network and that is why we would want to learn from our counterparts in this sector.”

Rwanda has pledged to work partnership with other countries including Zimbabwe to develop a railway network, which will contribute in lightening the country’s landlocked status, thus leading to a significant reduction of transport costs. — @okazunga