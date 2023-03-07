Zim-SA Embassy conducts physical mapping for ZEP holders

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa is set to conduct physical meetings with holders of Zimbabwe Exemption Permits as part of the mapping exercise in preparation for their return home starting next Monday until April 1.

Nearly 180 000 ZEP holders are set to return home in June after South Africa opted against renewing their permits in 2021.

Last month the embassy directed that ZEP holders who want to be assisted, register online in line with the mapping exercise.

The mapping exercise ended last Friday allowing the Embassy to initiate phase two of the program.

In a statement, the Embassy said it will be visiting all the South African provinces to physically interact with ZEP holders.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in South Africa wishes to recall its announcement on 2 February 2023 that the Government of Zimbabwe has taken a decision to assist and facilitate the repatriation of its nationals, holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs), who voluntarily wish to return home before the expiry of their permits on 30 June 2023,” reads the statement.

“In that regard, an in-person/physical mapping exercise will be undertaken across all the nine provinces of South Africa from 12 to 31 March 2023, to identify and register ZEP holders and their dependents who may require assistance or facilitation to return to Zimbabwe.”

It said during the visits it will be issuing birth certificate registration, Passport application form processing, and Temporary Travel Documents (TTD).

The Embassy said in Limpopo province the meetings will be held in Polokwane at OpenView, 135 Orpen Road from 14 to 17 March while in North West province holders will be met at Hellenic Centre from 20 to 22 March at the same time.

In North West province further meetings will be held in Mahikeng city at Mocoseng Sundown resorts from March 25 to 27.

In Gauteng province, the meeting will be held in Johannesburg at the Consulate of the Republic of Zimbabwe offices from March 29 to April 1.

In Mpumalanga province, the outreach program will be held in Nelspruit City at the Oewesig Community Hall near Lowveld Show Ground from 13 March to 15 March and in the same province, another meeting will be held at Witbank at Gereformeerde from 16 to 18 March.

The Embassy said in Free State Province the meeting will be held in Bloemfontein City at Ramblers Club from 20 to 22 March.

In Kwazulu Natal the meetings will be held at New Castle City on March 24 and 25 at Status Hall and another in Durban at the Jewish Club from 27 to 31 March.

In Western Cape, the meeting will be held at Cape Town Central Business District at Scalabrini Centre from 13 to 15 March and a second one at George city from 16 to 17 March at Conville Community Hall.

The Embassy said in the Eastern Cape the meetings will be held at Gqerbeqa Port Elizabeth at the Anglican Church, the Cathedral Church St Mary’s Terrace from 19 to 20 March, and in East London at the Orient Theatre, Quigney Beach from 22 to 23 March.

In the Northern Cape, the Embassy said the meeting will be held in Kimberley City at Kimberley City Hall from 26 to 28 March while in Western Cape the meetings will be held at Vredenburg at the Vredenburg Hall on March 31.

All the meetings will commence at 9 AM ending at 3 PM.

The Embassy said ZEP holders who are unable to register in person can utilise the online platform http://mv.forms.app/form/63d6907a67afd02358f7346d to register.

It warned members of the public from engaging third parties as it has not incorporated any agents.

“The Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria and the two Consulates in Johannesburg and Cape Town do not have agents who act on their behalf. Anyone purporting to be such is a fraudster. Members of the public are strongly urged to verify facts with the Embassy and the Consulates through the above-listed contact numbers,” reads the statement.

[email protected]