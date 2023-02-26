Zimbabwe contains measles outbreak

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE has been able to contain the measles outbreak after vaccinating nearly 2 million children aged between six months and five years as part of the response to the disease.

A mass vaccination campaign, which began in August last year, saw 2,3 million children aged between six months and five years being jabbed by 9 September last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said despite the outbreak first recorded last year in April, Government, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care managed to tackle measles through intensive vaccination campaigns.

“By 30 September 2022, nearly 7,701 cases and 747 deaths had been recorded across Zimbabwe, making this the worst measles outbreak to have ever afflicted the country.”

According to the Weekly Disease Surveillance System (WDSS) report of the week ending 29 January 2023, the cumulative measles cases for the period 1-28 January 2023 were six cases and zero deaths.

@thamamoe