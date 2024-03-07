Zimbabwe cuisine a hit in Germany

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Barbara Rwodzi serving Zimbabwean cuisine to one of the ITB Berlin participants.

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

OVER 800 delegates thronged the Zimbabwean stand at the ongoing ITB Berlin Tourism trade show in Germany, to taste the country’s cuisine.

The ITB Berlin (Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin) is the world’s largest tourism trade fair. The companies represented at the fair include hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, system providers, airlines and car rental companies. The ITB Berlin takes place annually in March at the Messe Berlin.

Zimbabwe is participating at the three day event that started on March 5 and ends today and the delegation is led by Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi.

Minister Rwodzi was part of those serving Zimbabwean cuisine at the country’s stand and according to an update by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, there were over 800 participants who wanted a taste of Zimbabwean food and drink.

“Zimbabwe is showcasing its rich cuisine at the @ITB_Berlin 2024! A great opportunity to share the country’s unique culinary traditions with the world. Food is a key aspect of any tourism experience, and by sharing its delicious dishes with the world, Zimbabwe is sure to generate more interest and visitors through its gastronomy. More than 800 participants queued at Zimbabwe stand for food and drink from Zimbabwe,” read the update on ZTA’s X page.

The ZTA paid tribute to the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for pioneering Gastronomy (the study of the relationship between food and culture) as Patron of Tourism.

“A special mention to our First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Patron of Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, for starting the Gastronomy initiative in Zimbabwe in 2019. By promoting this initiative, Dr. Mnangagwa is not only promoting the country’s culinary heritage, but also boosting Zimbabwe tourism and economic development,” read the update.

Alongside Ministry officials and the ZTA, 21 tour operators are also showcasing Zimbabwe’s diverse tourism options.

Minister Rwodzi’s contribution extended beyond the Zimbabwean booth as she participated in a panel discussion titled “Rethink Africa Investment Forum.’

This platform brought together tourism ministers from across the continent to share ideas on sustainable tourism growth in Africa.

Zimbabwe’s participation aims to achieve several goals including boosting awareness and visibility and enhanced air connectivity.

Minister Rwodzi met with German travel operators and writers and encouraged them to feature Zimbabwe in their publications. This strategic move aims to rekindle interest in the German market which ranks alongside the US and UK as one of Zimbabwe’s key overseas tourism sources.