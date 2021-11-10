Zimbabwe – Mozambique hold Joint Permanent Commission talks

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE 12th Session of the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation

(JPCC) begins in Harare today as the two neighbouring countries seek to consolidate bilateral relations and strategic partnership.

The Session is expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade and investment; agriculture, transport, energy, environment and tourism, education, science and technology, mining and information.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Mrs Constance Chemwayi, said the three-day gathering starts with the Senior Officials’ Meeting today and tomorrow and will be followed by a Ministerial Meeting on Friday 12 November 2021.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava, will lead Zimbabwe’s delegation while the delegation from Mozambique will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Veronica Macamo,” she said.

“Zimbabwe and Mozambique are strategic partners whose relations date back to the time of the liberation struggles of the two countries. Mozambique offers Zimbabwe the shortest routes to the sea.”

Mrs Chemwayi said a Memorandum of Understanding on Labour and Employment would be signed during the Session.