Zimbabwe Music Awards get more sponsors

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWE Music Awards (ZIMA) promise to be a lucrative event for winning musicians as four new sponsors have been roped in.

Wezhaz Executive Cars, Barmlo Investments, Kitchen Link and the Bullion Group have joined cement manufacturing giant, PPC Zimbabwe in bankrolling the event which will be held in February next year.

On Thursday, ZIMA, through its Corporate Communications Executive, Benjamin Nyandoro, revealed its impressive array of sponsors.

He said: “Let me take this appropriate time to make it official that our ZIMA22 Headline Partner is PPC Zimbabwe, where Strength is Guaranteed. We have cemented this partnership over the years through our convergence on strong commitment and determination in our respective trades and value systems.

“It is reassuring that corporate giants continue to locate value around recognising, promoting, celebrating and awarding our musicians, their works and the music support systems. We welcome Wezhaz Executive Cars, Barmlo Investments, Kitchen Link and the Bullion Group for coming aboard!”

The awards ceremony will be themed “Rhythm, Roots and Cultural Diversity.

“The glamorous Zimbabwe Music Awards will be a beautifully disruptive hybrid of a virtual and physical event, scheduled for Saturday 19th of February 2022,” said Nyandoro.

Nyandoro also revealed some of ZIMA’s major milestones.

“In 2019, we completed building a Home for one of Zimbabwe’s celebrated music icons Comrade Chinx in Sentosa, Harare and handed it over to him and his family. We added more awards categories so that the ZIMA becomes representative of all of Zimbabwe’s rich music cultural diversity and also introduced retro awards that seek to award the outstanding musicians that stood out before the establishment of ZIMA.

“In 2020, We established the ZIMA head office in Harare, repositioning ZIMA from an event into an institution.

ZIMA hosted a music awards recognition and celebration event at The Country Club in Highlands Harare, rebranding itself as a premium event hosting high profile notable guests.

“In 2021, ZIMA commissioned an external adjudication steering committee comprising of 12 qualified persons to oversee and develop the ZIMA Rule Book. ZIMA hosted a successful Virtual wards event that was broadcasted on the national television ZBCTV and various streaming platforms that exposed the event to a total reach of over 5 million.

“We donated groceries and renovated the house of the ZIMA2021 Lifetime Achievers the ‘Cool Crooners’ in Bulawayo,” he revealed.