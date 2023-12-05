Zimbabwe named climate change champion at COP28

Leonard Ncube in Dubai, UAE

ZIMBABWE had been named among individual countries with strong support networks and experts around climate change mitigation activities.

In 2010 Zimbabwe was in the top 10 of countries with transparency in its procedures.

Under the Transparency Framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, countries communicate reports to the secretariat and reports are reviewed every year.

Zimbabwe’s capacity is not going unnoticed as the country’s climate negotiators and scientists have made significant contribution in previous COP meetings and at the current COP28.

The country’s capacity training, communications, clarity of procedures, and general expertise of representatives is therefore internationally recognised while some countries and parties had nominated experts but no training has been done, some parties had not submitted nominations while others were not available or had no funding hence they don’t appear on the 2023 review cycle of Parties with strong support experts.

The full list of countries includes Australia, Canada, Japan, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Austria, Romania, Denmark, Greece, Turkey, Argentina and Moldova in that order.

The list was released at the ongoing 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) at the Dubai Expo City in Dubai, UAE