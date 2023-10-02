Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) goes on domestic tour

Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) National Defence Course (NDC) Course Number 12/23 will this week conduct its Domestic Study Tour in Matabeleland South Province.

In a statement on Monday, Squadron Leader Sarudzai Mutowo, a ZNDU Public Relations Officer said the tour includes a visit to Fig Tree Farm in Somabula on Tuesday 3 October 2023, on Sunday 8 October a visit to Chief Marupi’s Homestead in Gwanda and on Thursday 12 October, a Tourism Indaba to be held at Rainbow Hotel Vic Falls.

The defence forces actively partake in community programmes and development during peace times and have consistently forwarded artisans and engineers to construct schools and upgrade infrastructure countrywide.