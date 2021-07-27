Breaking News
Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

Ekusileni Medical Centre now admitting patients

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zimbabwe on the cusp of greatness: President 

27 Jul, 2021 - 17:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe on the cusp of greatness: President  President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is on the cusp of greatness after the country recorded a 56 percent decline in inflation for the first time in two years.

Sharing an article by media house Bloomberg, titled, After two years of three digits, Zimbabwe inflation drops to 56%, President Mnangagwa said this was more good news for the country.

“More good news for Zimbabwe. Inflation dropping, exports rising by 9.5% since April, biggest harvest in 20 years. Zimbabweans – we are on the cusp of greatness,” he posted on his Twitter page.

In its latest report, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) said “Zimbabwe’s annual inflation for the month of July 2021 slowed down to 56,37 percent, latest data show.

The decline, which reflects a 50,27 percentage points from the June 2021 figures of 106,64 percent, is in line with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s (RBZ’s) target of 55 percent by this month.

“The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of July 2021 as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 56,37 percent.

“This means that prices as measured by the all-items CPI increased by an average of 56.37 percent between July 2020 and July 2021.”

The agency also said the month-on-month rate of inflation in July declined to 2,56 percent from last month’s rate of 3,88 percent.

” This means that prices as measured by the all-items CPI increased by an average rate of 2,56 percent from June 2021 to July 2021,” said Zimstat.

@bonganinkunzi

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting