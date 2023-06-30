Zimbabwe records over 3 000 cholera cases

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Cholera cases have breached the 3 000 mark in Zimbabwe and Government has assured the nation that the deadly disease is under control.

Giving an update on the cholera outbreak, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa revealed this during the Post Cabinet Media Briefing on Thursday in Harare.

She said Cabinet received a report from the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Minister Mutsvangwa said, according to the update, the disease is under control.

“According to the report, as of June 24th, 2023, Zimbabwe had recorded 3,017 suspected cases of cholera, with 2,910 recoveries, 19 confirmed deaths, and 52 suspected deaths. The case fatality rate for all deaths, confirmed and suspected, was 2.4 percent,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said all provinces in the country have reported cholera suspected cases.

“Manicaland recorded the highest number at 1,251, followed by Harare with 1,121 and Matabeleland South Province with 277. Cholera-confirmed deaths have been recorded in Manicaland (12), Harare (3), Mashonaland Central (2), and Mashonaland West and Masvingo with one case each,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said although the situation is alarming Government has put in place measures to address the outbreak.

‘’Government will implement a multi-sectoral approach led by the Minister responsible for Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, in order to address the water, sanitation challenges which are fuelling the cholera outbreak,’’ she said.