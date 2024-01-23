Zimbabwe to host 5th Session of Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers

Leonard Ncube , Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE will next month host the regional 5th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference of African Ministers and the Government has already started preparations with the setting up of an inter-ministerial steering committee.

In a statement, Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube said the event is part of the Government’s contribution as a member of the United Nations family and also presents an opportunity to promote the country globally, as Zimbabwe pursues the engagement and re-engagement drive with the international community.

Hosting such big events shows the fruits of the Second Republic’s policy of re-engagement and solidifying Zimbabwe as a destination of choice not only for tourism but also for business.

The country is implementing the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events policy whose net effect is being felt in the tourism industry which continues to receive huge numbers for business and holidays.

Prof Ncube said the Conference of Ministers 2024 (Con24) will run under the theme: “Financing the Transition to inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, opportunities and Policy Options.”

“The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe will have the privilege of hosting the 5th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development at Elephant Hills Hotel Victoria Falls from the 28th of February to the 5th of March.

“The event will consist of technical deliberations by a committee of experts on the theme and statutory issues during the first three days, followed by the Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development during the last two days.

“In preparation for the conference, the Government has constituted Inter-Ministerial Technical Sub-Committees drawn from various Government ministries, Departments and agencies working closely with Uneca Secretariat to lead the coordination of the various aspects of the conference,” he said.

Prof Ncube said the theme aptly captures the challenges facing the continent in terms of accessing adequate and timely resources to finance the transition towards green economies and the negative impacts on economies arising from climate change, pandemics, growing debt levels, and conflict among others.

Beyond the statutory matters, said Prof Ncube, the Conference will facilitate dialogue and exchange of views by experts and African Ministers responsible for Finance, Planning and Economic Development as well as Governors of Central Banks on these pertinent issues for the development agenda of Africa.

A high-profile global thought leader will present on the topic “Artificial intelligence and economic development in Africa.”

This fifty-sixth session of the Economic Commission for Africa will consist of the preparatory meeting of the Committee of Experts of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, followed by the ministerial segment of the Conference.

In addition to considering the statutory matters of the Commission, the Conference is one of the premier fora on the continent for dialogue and exchange of views among African ministers responsible for finance, planning and economic development and governors of central banks on issues pertinent to the development agenda of Africa.

Zimbabwe in 2020 hosted the 6th Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (AFRFSD) which was attended by about 3 000 regional and international delegates who deliberated and reviewed on progress made by the continent in implementing and monitoring the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It was the first time all the SDGs were discussed in one meeting.