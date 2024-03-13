Zimbabwe’s Mines Minister tours Kamativi lithium mining projects

Kamativi Mining Company management explaining to Minister Soda about operations at the new mine

Leonard Ncube in Kamativi

Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda today toured two mining companies that are mining lithium in Kamativi.

Minister Soda visited Kamativi as part of his programme outside the ongoing African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) ordinary session of Ministers that is taking place in Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the ADPA conference Thursday and Minister Soda had to visit the two mines beforehand to get an appreciation of the state of affairs.

At Kamativi Mining Company where production is already taking place, the Minister was taken around the mine’s phase one which is already producing lithium, and the phase two plant which is under construction and to be completed in June.

In the afternoon he visited the site of Bravura Mine, another spodumene lithium mine that is doing vigil works and expecting to receive components of its plant soon to start construction work and mining.

Both mining companies have invested multi-million United States Dollars and are both in partnership with the Government and have ignited life into the Kamativi community which had been dormant since the closure of the tin mine 30 years ago.