Zimplats Appoints Mrs Emilia Chisango as Independent Non-Executive Director

Business Writer

PLATINUM group metals (PGMs) producer Zimplats has appointed Mrs Emilia Chisango as an independent non-executive director of the company with effect from 1 April 2024.

Mrs Chisango is a Chartered Accountant (Zimbabwe) who holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours, and a Certificate of Theory in Accounting.

“Mrs Chisango worked at KPMG for 21 years, making partner in 2001, and left the audit firm as the head of Internal Audit, Risk and Compliance Services.

“In 2015, she joined Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited as Group Chief Finance Officer, serving until November 2018 when she was appointed Group Finance Director of Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited, a role she held until her departure to pursue personal business interests in February 2021,” the mining firm said.

Mrs Chisango is a non-executive director of NMB Bank Limited and Econet Lesotho Limited.

In January, prominent business executive, Dr Chipo Mtasa stepped down as non-executive director.