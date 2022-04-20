Zimra staffers die in road accident

Lumbidzani Dima, Online Reporter

AN unnamed number of Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) staffers have died while others sustained injuries after their bus was involved in an accident along Masvingo road.

In a statement, ZIMRA confirmed the accident which took place yesterday at around 6PM.

“A ZIMRA bus carrying members of staff coming from Beitbridge to Harare was yesterday, Tuesday 19 April 2022, involved in a road accident near Corona Shops along the Masvingo Road, approximately 90km from Harare. The accident happened at around 1800hrs. The accident resulted in the loss of lives and injuries,” read the statement.

ZIMRA said it is working with the appropriate authorities to provide assistance to the impacted employees. Investigations and inquiries are still ongoing, therefore, details of what happened aren’t yet apparent.

The authority has extended their heartfelt condolences to families of those who have passed on, while wishing a speedy recovery to those who are still receiving medical attention.