Zimstats conducts Q2 labor force survey

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency is conducting a second Quarter Labour Force Survey (QLFS), which will provide key labour market indicators, among them employment levels for both formal and informal sector.

The survey, which starts today will run up to May 19 and is being conducted in all provinces.

The Quarterly Labour Force Survey conducted under the Census and Statistics Act (Chapter 10:29) of 2007, provides high-frequency labour market statistics to inform policy formulation, decision-making, human capital development strategies and compilation of Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), among other key uses.

In a press statement Zimstat public relations and communication officer, Mr Roland Chiringa said the survey will also provide key labour market indicators such as employment levels, unemployment, labour underutilisation, income levels, labour migration and job losses.

“The exercise will be conducted in all provinces and information collected is strictly confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only,” he said.

“For ease of identification, our field personnel will have official letters and personal identity cards in their possession. Zimstat is seeking for cooperation from all households with respect to this exercise,” he said.

[email protected]