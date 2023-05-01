Breaking News
BREAKING! Chief Sigola dies

BREAKING! Chief Sigola dies

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

ZINARA increases vehicle licensing fees

01 May, 2023 - 17:05 0 Views
0 Comments
ZINARA increases vehicle licensing fees

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE National Roads Administration (ZINARA) has increased vehicle licensing fees with effect from today 1 May.

The new fees were announced in a statement on its social media account Twitter.

Licensing for vehicles of up to 1500kgs will now be ZW$22 000, ZW$33 000, ZW$44 000, ZW$55 000, ZW$66 000, for 3, 6, 8, 10, and 12 months respectively.

For vehicles between 1500kgs and 2250kgs will be now ZW$ 27 500; ZW$41 250; ZW$55 000; ZW$68 750 for 3, 6, 8, 10, and 12 months respectively.

‘’We would like to advise our valued customers that with effect from 1 May 2023, the following ZWL Vehicle Licensing will apply in terms of SI 156 of 2022,’’ read the statement.

Below are the new licensing fees.

 

@lizzynekhoma

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting