ZIPA to introduce Chinese Heyball

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

AFTER recently accompanying Zimbabwe’s only representative Tendai “Inspector” Mubayiwa to the 11th World Heyball Masters Grand Pool Final held in China, Zimbabwe Pool Association (ZIPA) president Ephraim Choto says they are largely considering introducing Heyball in the country.

Heyball, which has profitable prizes, was previously known as the Chinese eight ball and its governing body, the International Chinese Eightball Association (ICEA) has been renamed International Heyball Pool Association (IHPA).

“One major lesson gained from the visit to China was that pool is not only a source of livelihood for players, organisers and referees, but is indeed a potential source of riches if I may use the term. The first prize at the tournament was top prize US$730 000 and our very own Mubayiwa unfortunately missed out on that jackpot.

“As such, we are planning to introduce Heyball in Zimbabwe by year end as it carries very lucrative prizes for our players. IHPA has offered to sponsor (air fares, accommodation and food) for five players from Zimbabwe to attend each of their five annual tournaments. That is if we introduce Heyball here in our country.

“In order to introduce Heyball we need the required type of specially designed tables which cost about US$2 800 each. Therefore, we are inviting all stakeholders willing to partner us in procuring this,” said Choto adding that this will be a worthwhile investment as Heyball is set to be the dominant billiards pool sport of the future.

The invitation to China was extended to African associations that were in good standing with the All-Africa Pool Association (AAPA) in terms of administrative and other sporting requirements.

“As ZIPA we are proud that we were among the only seven associations from Africa that qualified. This is a positive indicator of our leadership qualities. The ZIPA Board nominated Mubayiwa on the basis of various criteria that extended beyond just playing skills such as discipline and conduct. These were brought under the spotlight during his tour with me in China. A player’s ranking should be based on a certain standard for a given type of cue sport (pool) with 10 representing the highest known achievable score. That said, and in terms of pool in Zimbabwe Mubayiwa is well above average,” reckoned Choto.

Asked about the pool standards in China, the ZIPA boss underscored that they are extremely high.

“In order to achieve these (standards), we need good equipment in terms of tables and of course sponsorship for prizes in order to incentivize our players,” he said.

After winning two of his opening matches Mubayiwa failed to advance to the next stage of the tournament after he lost his two last round qualifier matches.

Before Mubaiwa could think of carrying his cue stick for the grand finale, he was supposed to clear an international (no Chinese) qualifiers hurdle.

Twenty players had to qualify into the 64 main event draw, a stage that reportedly has the largest tournament bonus in history. Top 20 qualifiers entered the grand finals to get US$3 000 at least and fight for the top prize of US$730 000.

IHPA reportedly paid for Mubayiwa's economy flight ticket, airport shuttle to and from the venue, accommodation for the duration of the tournament (meals not included)