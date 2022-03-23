Zisco Public Relations manager dies

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) public relations manager, Ms Patricia Muzenda, has died.

She had not been feeling well for some time and reportedly died at her Chicago home in Kwekwe this morning.

Zisco group chief executive officer, Dr Farai Karonga, confirmed the untimely death.

“It is with great sadness to announce the passing on of Ms Muzenda, Zisco’s public relations manager. She had not been well for some time and we have sadly lost her. May her soul rest in peace,” said Dr Karonga.

He described the late Ms Muzenda as a beacon of professionalism.

“She has been a beacon of professionalism and a very personable colleague at work. We will solely miss her,” he said.

Board chairperson, Engineer Martin Manuhwa said her death was a sad loss to the Ziscosteel family.

“It’s a sad loss for the Ziscosteel family and on behalf of the company board and management we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our departed dear employee,” said Eng Manuhwa.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course.