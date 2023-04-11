ZITF pegs entry fees

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has announced entry fees for this year’s much-anticipated exhibition.

The international exhibition is set to roar to life on 25th April and will see adults fishing out US$10 and US$5 for children as this new entry fee.

Entry will be free of charge on business days, 25 to 27 April, for those who register online on www.zitf.co.zw and US$20 at the gate for those who are unregistered.

The ZITF is held annually at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo and this year it will run under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness.”

This was announced by ZITF company chairman Mr Busisa Moyo during a press briefing this morning.

ZITF officials said at least 97 percent of exhibition space had been taken up, amid expectations that this year’s edition will be bigger and better.