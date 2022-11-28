ZITF unveils theme, dates for 2023 showcase

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has announced dates and a theme for next year’s prime trade showcase.

In a latest update, the company said the exhibition will run from 25 to 29 April 2023 with the first three days reserved for business.

It will run under the theme: “Continuous innovation, Global competitiveness”.

“ZITF2023 will undoubtedly be the ideal platform to highlight innovation as the driving force, which will push our society into the future where new ideas are increasingly becoming the currency of achieving success,” said the exhibition company on its official Twitter handle.

This year’s exhibition was held under the theme, “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.”