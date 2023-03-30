ZMS to start construction of state-of-the-art sport facilities

THE Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe (Tesaz) Games which are being hosted by the Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZMS) in Bulawayo are running under the theme, “Promoting fitness and a healthy mind through sport, towards a US$12 billion mining industry”.

The games were officially opened yesterday at White City Stadium by the principal of ZMS, Edwin Gwaze.

In his address, Gwaze said they will soon start the construction of state-of-the-art sport facilities after securing more land.

“I would want to heartily thank Bulawayo colleges and schools that have offered their sport and accommodation facilities for the Tesaz Games. Zimbabwe School of Mines moved to its present premises in 1999 after the land was donated by Olympus Gold (Chamber of Mines).

“Therefore, our infrastructure has limitations and we are still to acquire more and start construction of state-of-the-art sport facilities and accommodation in future,” said Gwaze.

He said ZMS participation in sport had helped grow the name of the institution.

“We are proud to be the leaders of mining training in Zimbabwe and the region and partnering with other colleges through sport has leveraged us in terms of service provision. Through the Tesaz collaboration over the years, the name of the school has been elevated and we would like to thank the Tesaz executive and it’s committee for giving ZSM the platform to showcase its talent through sport.

“Sport is a unifier, ZMS has collaborated with 12 institutions of higher and tertiary education in 2023 and the past several years, therefore we do not take the relationships lightly as it has brought about synergies in sport that are long lasting.

“I would want to encourage all athletes to put in sterling and spirited performances today as it is the groundwork for preceding national games, you may end up at world events such as the Olympics,” said Gwaze.

Twelve institutions are competing in a number of different sport codes in the games that run till tomorrow. White City Stadium is the venue for athletics and football.

Basketball action is set for Eveline High School, chess and darts will be hosted at the Zimbabwe Academy of Music, Bulawayo Polytechnic will host tennis and table tennis.

Volleyball, handball and pool will be held at Milton High School, UCE and Queens Sports Club respectively. — @innocentskizoe