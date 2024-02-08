ZPCS AND CAZ join hands to fight cancer
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) had joined hands with Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) in commemoration of World Cancer Day.
In a statement on X, ZPCS said that they have embarked on a free screening cancer exercise at prisons within Manicaland Province on Thursday.
“In commemoration of the World Cancer Day and in a bid to fight the disease, the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) embarked on a free cancer screening exercise at prisons within Manicaland Province,” reads the statement.
