ZPCS compiles list of Presidential amnesty beneficiaries

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) is in the process of compiling a list of beneficiaries of the recently announced Presidential Amnesty for offenders.

According to a Statutory Instrument of an Extraordinary Government Gazette published last Friday by the Ministry of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs in terms of the Constitution, President Mnangagwa has granted amnesty to thousands of non-violent offenders.

The prisoners who were granted amnesty include terminally ill female prisoners and juveniles who are not serving specified offenses.

In a statement, the ZPCS said it has embarked on a meticulous process of verifying potential beneficiaries.

“Once the process is through, inmates shall be released from prison accordingly. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa for his noble gesture, which undoubtedly shall go a long way in reducing the prison population.

“Whilst as an organization we endeavour to support inmates during this exercise we call upon the ZPCS family and society at large to render assistance where necessary to complement this worthwhile cause,” read the statement.

Amongst other categories, amnesty was also extended to all inmates with disability and those serving their sentences at open prisons. In other categories, inmates should have served at least one-third of their sentences by 18 April 2023.

“Those saving death sentences and have been in prison for 10 years and above have had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment. Prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and have been in prison for at least 20 years have been pardoned,” read the statement.

ZPCS said prisoners excluded from the proposed amnesty include those previously released on amnesty, and persons serving a sentence imposed by Court Martial.

Any person who has a record of escaping from lawful custody or an inmate convicted of committing any specified offenses is also excluded from the list.

According to the statement special offenses include murder, treason, rape and sexual offenses, carjacking, robbery, public violence, human trafficking, and unlawful possession of firearms.

“Those who contravened the Electricity Act; the Postal and Telecommunications Act, the Public Order and Security Act/ Maintenance of Peace and Order Act and any conspiracy incitement or attempt to commit any of the offenses listed above will be excluded from the amnesty.”