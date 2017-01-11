12 years for raping neighbour’s wife

Tanaka Mrewa, Court Reporter

A MAN from Insuza has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for raping his neighbour’s wife.

Given Moyo (36) pleaded not guilty to rape charges when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Joseph Mabeza claiming the woman consented to sex.

“Your Worship I proposed love to the lady and she accepted. We agreed to have sex and that I would give her groceries after the act. After sex she refused to take the groceries claiming that they were too little and demanded all that I had,” Moyo said.

“The reason why she reported this matter was because she claimed I failed to satisfy her. She kept complaining that she expected me to perform better because I don’t stay with a wife.”

Magistrate Mabeza convicted Moyo due to overwhelming evidence and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Three years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour .

Moyo’s victim said she never consented to having sex with him.

“He proposed love but I told him off. I reminded him that I’m a married woman. He followed me when we dropped off the train and demanded sex, offering me groceries in return,” she said.

“My husband had promised to meet me at the station but he wasn’t there. Moyo took advantage of the situation and asked me to go with him to his house but I refused.”

The woman said after she refused, Moyo slapped her thrice, tore her clothes and raped her.

“When he finished he refused to give me back my clothes. I told him I wanted to relieve myself and he fell for the trick. I seized the opportunity and fled naked,” she said.

