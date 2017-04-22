2017 looks good for rapper Nasty C

It looks like 2017 is going to be another good year for rapper Nasty C.

The Mabala Noise artist is leading the nominees for the 2017 South African Music Awards (Samas) with a total of six nominations.

The nominees were announced at Destiny Exclusive Hotel in Kempton Park in Johannesburg on Thursday evening ahead of the awards ceremony taking place at the Sun City Superbowl on May 27.

The Hell Naw hit-maker’s debut album has been nominated in the Best Rap Album, Best Music Video, Album of the Year, Best Male Artist, and Best Newcomer categories.

Nasty C walked away with four awards at the Metro FM Music Awards in February and will be hoping to add to his awards cabinet with his latest nominations. His debut album, Bad Hair Extensions, earned him nods for Sama Best Newcomer of the Year, Best Male Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. His videos Don’t Do It and Good Girls are in the running for Best Music Video of the Year.

He tweeted his excitement after the nominations were announced.

“God comes through every-single-time.”

Not far behind is rapper Kwesta, who bagged five nominations. Amanda Black is the third most nominated artist with four nods.

Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane, who passed away in December, received a nomination for Best Traditional Faith Music Album.

Interestingly, Cassper Nyovest has once again given the Samas the cold shoulder by not entering his music for consideration. The rapper’s fans have since inundated social media with a string of questions and speculation over why their icon had not bagged any nods.

When called for comment yesterday, Cassper’s manager, Tlee Mmolawa said Cassper had not submitted his music for “the same reason” as last year.

Cassper has previously shaded the awards, saying that he would not enter his work for consideration because he “did not rate” the Samas.

“I don’t want to win a Sama anymore. I’m good without them‚” he said on social media last year.

The submissions list for this year’s event, which has been seen by TshisaLIVE confirmed that the Doc Shebeleza rapper did not submit his work for consideration.

However, three songs featuring Cassper did appear on the list: his collaboration with rapper Kwesta, a collaboration with Major League and a Coke Studio production.

Publicist for the Samas, Hloni Modise, dismissed “any beef” between the organisers and Cassper.

“What’s misunderstood as ‘beef’ is not with the Samas. Rather, the incident that has happened in the past was over some of the rules that the rapper did not agree with. The Samas exist to celebrate music,” Modise said.

Below is a full list of the 2017 Sama nominees

Best Newcomer of the Year

Soul Kulture – Ngeliny’ilanga

Babes Wodumo – Gqom Queen Vol. 1

Sketchy Bongo- Unmasked

Nasty C – Bad Hair Extentions

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Best Album of the Year

Kwesta – Dakar II

Black Motion – Ya Badimo

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Nasty C – Bad Hair Extentions

Thandiswa – Belede

Best Duo/Group of the Year

The Soil – The Soil

Jaziel Brothers – Jaziel Brothers

Soul Kulture – Ngeliny’ilanga

The Parlotones – Trinkets Relics & Heirlooms

Black Motion – Ya Badimo

Best Female Artist of the Year

Lebo Sekgobela – Restored

Babes Wodumo – Gqom Queen Vol. 1

Kelly Khumalo – My Truth

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Thandiswa – Belede

Best Male Artist of the Year

Dr Tumi – Heart of a king

Kwesta – Dakar II

Musa – Musa

Nasty C – Bad Hair Extentions

Nathi – Umbulelo Wam

Best Rock Album

The Sweet Resistance – Where There Is Hope

Lost & Found – Lost & Found

Richard Stirton – Middle Ground

The Parlotones – Trinkets, Relics & Heirlooms

Albert Frost – The Wake Up

Best Pop Album

Matthew Mole – Run

Locnville – Taste The Weekend

GoodLuck – The Nature Within

Sketchy Bongo – Unmasked

TiMO ODV – Origins (Digital Edition)

Beste Pop Album

4Werke – 4 Warm

ADAM – Hoogtevrees

Dewald Wasserfall – Jy Is Die Storm

Kurt Darren – Sal Jy Met My Dans

Snotkop – HKGK

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Elvis Blue – Optics

Hugh Masekela – No Borders

Majozi – Fire

Mango Groove – Faces to the Sun

Msaki – Zaneliza: How The Water Moves

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Adam Tas – Patatas en Pyptabak

Coenie de Villiers – Emoji

Joshua na die Reën – Die Wêreld Binne My

Refentse – My hart bly in ‘n taal

Ricus Nel – Ouskool Boerseun

Best African Adult Album

Dumza Maswana – Molo

Kelly Khumalo – My Truth

Nathi – Umbelelo Wam

Nozipho – Thando

Soul Kulture – Ngeliny’ilanga

Best Alternative Music Album

Arno Carstens – Die Aandblom 13

Chris Chameleon – Firmament

Native Young – Kings

Somerfaan – Alien Boogie Stuff

Tailor – Trust Part 1

Best R&B Soul Reggae Album

Afrotraction – Love and respect

Amanda Black – Amazulu

Brenda Mtambo – So Much More

Karabo – Matters of the heart

Tima Reece – 9

Best Rap Album

A Reece – Paradise

Khuli Chana – One Source

Kwesta – Dakar II

Nasty C – Bad Hair Extentions

Stogie T – Stogie T

Best Kwaito Album

Babes Wodumo – Gqom Queen Vol. 1

Bullistic – N.W.O (New World Order)

Dr Malinga – Goodwill

Taylor K – Paper Chase

Trademark & Zinhle Ngidi – Trademark & Zinhle Ngidi

Best Dance Album

DJ Clock – The 5th tick

Black Motion – Ya Badimo

Durbans’ Finest – Durbans’ Finest – Reloaded

Mobi Dixon – Live The Music

NaakMusiQ – Born to Entertain

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Deborah Fraser – Uhambo

Sfiso Ncwane – Wethembekile Baba

Spirit Of Praise – Spirit Of Praise Vol.6

Teboho – Nkutlwele Bohloko

Zaza – Blowing the horn of chronicle

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Dr Tumi – Heart of a king

Dr Tumi – Love and grace

Khaya Mthethwa – The Dawn

Lebo Sekgobela – Restored

We Will Worship – Mmuso

Best Traditional Music Album

Candy – Easy Come Easy Go

Dr Thomas Chauke Na Shinyori Sisters – Shimatsatsa No 34: Xiganga

Mmaausi – Monna Oa Sokelwa

Qadasi & Maqhinga – Lashis’ Ilanga

Shabalala Rhythm – Yebo Ngiyavuma

Best Maskandi Album

Imfez’emnyama – Monalisa

imithente – s”yawuvala umlomo

Khuzani – Inyoni yomthakathi

Shwi noMtekhala – Kwabhalwa etsheni

Thokozani Langa – Amabrazo

Best Jazz Album

Darren English – Imagine Nation

Dave Reynolds & Pops Mohamed – Live in Grahamstown

Nduduzo Makhathini with Umgidi Trio and One Voice Vocal Ensemble – Inner Dimensions

Sydney Mavundla – Luhambo

Thandiswa – Belede

Classical Instrumental Album

Bongani Radebe – Buyelekhaya Sax Rendition

Charl du Plessis Trio – Baroqueswing Vol. II

Imilonji KaNtu Choral Society – And Then I Heard A Voice by SJ Khosa

The Voice of Angels – The Voice of Angels Volume 2

University of Pretoria – Love and War

Best Afro Pop Album

Jaziel Brothers – Jaziel Brothers

Musa – Musa

Robbie Malinga – Robbie Malinga

The Soil – The Soil

Vusi Nova – Vusi Nova

African Indigenous Gospel Album

Amadodana Ase Wesile – Amadodana Ase Wesile

Jerusalema E Ncha – Jerusalema E Ncha

Lejwe la Motheo – Lejwe la Motheo

Living In Christ Legends – Living In Christ Legends

T.C.C.C. Mass Choir – T.C.C.C. Mass Choir

Best African Artist

Jah Prayzah – Jah Prayzah

Oliver Mtukudzi – Oliver Mtukudzi

Patoranking – Patoranking

Vee Mampeezy – Vee Mampeezy

Vuyo Katsha – Vuyo Katsha

Live Audio Visual Recording Album

Joyous Celebration – Joyous Celebration 20 – Part 2 – The Alumni

Joyous Celebration – Joyous Celebration 20 Live at The Moses Mabhida Stadium

Khaya Mthethwa – The Dawn

Krone & Various Artists – Krone 3 DVD

Spirit Of Praise – Spirit Of Praise Vol.6

Best Collaboration Album

Black Coffee – Your eyes

Kwesta ft DJ Bucks, Okmalumkoolkat & DJ Maphorisa – Mayibabo ft DJ Bucks, Okmalumkoolkat & DJ Maphorisa

Kwesta – Ngud’

Miss Pru – Ameni

Musa – Mthande

Best Music Video of the Year

Khuli Chana – One Source

Miss Pru – Ameni

Nasty C – Don’t do it

Nasty C – Good Girls

Reason ft AKA & Khuli Chana – Yipikayay

Best Produced Album

Afrotraction – Love and respect

Brenda Mtambo – So Much More

Matthew Mole – Run

Rubber Duc – The Secret Sun

sjava – Isina Muva

Best Engineered Album

The Soil – Echoes of Kofifi

Arno Carstens – Aandblom 13

Mango Groove – Faces To The Sun

Jesse Clegg – Things Unseen

LeAnne Dlamini – Warrior

Remix of the Year

Distruction Boys – Wololo (Dbanj Remix)

DJ Mizz – Close to you (Mizz Afro Remix)

Evida – The Woods (Evida Remix)

Kyle Deutsch – Can’t Get enough (Official Remix)

Vic – Wena Wedwa (MusicCraftMAN Mix).

