Accountants donate books to 8 schools

Wynne Zanamwe, Midlands Reporter

THE INSTITUTE of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) has donated $6 000 worth of accounting textbooks to eight secondary Schools in the Midlands province.

The donation was presented to the schools at Thornhill High School in Gweru last Friday.

The beneficiaries are Cheziya High School in Gokwe South, Nembudziya High School in Gokwe North, Dadaya High School in Zvishavane, Kwekwe High School in Kwekwe, Holy Cross High School in Chirumanzu, Mnene High School in Mberengwa, Shurugwi Number 2 High School in Shurugwi and Thornhill High School in Gweru

ICAZ chairman for Matabeleland District Society Mr Bhekimpilo Mpofu said the donation was aimed at encouraging students to take an interest in accounts and chartered accountancy.

“These books are gifts from the institution through the Matabeleland District Society of Chartered Accountants. Through this gesture, as ICAZ we would like to encourage students to take up accounting as a subject at high school and eventually university and we hope the books will help them acquire such knowledge,” he said

Mr Mpofu said resources permitting they would donate more books.

An internationally recognised accounting organisation, ICAZ was established in 1918 and is the largest body of professional accountants in the country.

— @wynnezane