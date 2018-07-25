Civil society slams attacks on Chigumba

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

CIVIL Society Organisations (CSOs) in Bulawayo yesterday slammed attacks on Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Justice Priscilla Chigumba saying her private life should not be politicised.

Justice Chigumba has been a victim of virulent attacks particularly from MDC Alliance supporters with some social media users going to the extent of using derogatory terms to describe her for not giving in to their demands.

Addressing a Press Conference in the city, CSOs working under the umbrella of Election Situation Room (ESR) condemned the diversion from electoral matters to focus on her person.

ESR spokesperson Ms Jennie Williams said attacks on Justice Chigumba are unacceptable as they do not constitute constructive engagement.

“I believe in Zimbabwe we should be looking at a more professional way to engage beyond the person of Priscilla as the Zec chairperson. The comments, the criticism, the social media posts have now dug into her personal life. That is unacceptable and personally as a woman I also feel aggrieved on her behalf.

“We have to work in a more professional manner,” she said.

Ms Williams cited the attacks on women as one of the reasons why few women were contesting in the harmonised elections.

She said members of ESR will be deploying more than 6 000 election observers into the field ahead of the election.

Ms Williams said as the country draws towards Election Day on Monday, it was every citizen’s duty to go out and vote.

“In our analysis the vote seems to be very tight. There are a lot of campaigns going on. But we want to plead with the citizens of Zimbabwe that this is actually your time and it’s actually you who are going to decide. A lot has been put into place to ensure secrecy of the vote. It’s now your time, make sure you come out and vote,” she said.

Another ESR member and National Youth Development Trust director Mr Liberty Bhebhe lauded the improved relations between the CSOs and State organs.

“I think we have seen a gradual improvement in terms of State security, basically when talking about the police. CSOs have been allowed to go about their activities in the various places where they want to conduct them,” said Mr Bhebhe.

“In the past, it was difficult. Some areas were shut down and others were difficult to access. There has been a gradual improvement.”

@nqotshili