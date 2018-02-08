First Lady brings cancer screening facility to UBH

February 8, 2018 Local News
The First lady Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa (right) is helped to sit up by the Sister in Charge of VIAC Department Mrs Blessing Gowera after undergoing cervical and breast cancer tests at United Bulawayo Hospitals during her tour of the hospital yesterday. — Picture By Dennis Mudzamiri

The First lady Cde Auxillia Mnangagwa (right) is helped to sit up by the Sister in Charge of VIAC Department Mrs Blessing Gowera after undergoing cervical and breast cancer tests at United Bulawayo Hospitals during her tour of the hospital yesterday. — Picture By Dennis Mudzamiri

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter
THE First Lady Cde Auxilia Mnangagwa yesterday underwent cervical cancer screening at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as part of a campaign to fight the disease that will run up to March 2.

Cde Mnangagwa underwent the Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Camera (VIAC) yesterday morning during a tour of the hospital.

The First Lady, who was accompanied by Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa and the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Angeline Masuku, brought a cancer screening facility to the hospital.

She also donated food and seedlings to the health institution.

Cde Mnangagwa urged every woman in the country to be screened for cancer.

“I have brought a mobile cancer screening facility for women in this part of the country and I urge every woman to test even for HIV. Many women die as a result of lack of knowledge so this  mobile clinic is meant to enable women to know their status. Bulawayo is the first province to receive this facility,” she said.

The First Lady said hospitals in Zimbabwe have been associated with poor service delivery for far too long and she personally experienced the poor service during her first visit to UBH.

“We are known to be a compassionate nation and I urge nurses to be respectful, to greet and smile when serving patients so that they feel loved,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

Dr Parirenyatwa said he was delighted that the First Lady was championing cancer prevention and treatment which tops the list of the Ministry’s 100 Day Plan.

“We are even humbled by the fact that she got screened for cervical cancer today so that every woman in Zimbabwe can follow suit. As a Ministry we were given 100 days to resuscitate our services and the top goal is to deal with cancer which is prevalent in the country,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said cervical cancer remains the top killer disease in Zimbabwe followed by breast cancer.

“We also look forward to improving all our services including attitudes of health personnel. I know we can achieve this as we have a supportive mother, the First Lady who is also a maternal and child care advocate,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

Cde Mnangagwa also took the chance to visit the hospital’s kitchen and vegetable garden where she planted fruit trees and vegetables.

She planted onions, spinach, beetroot as well as a banana plant, pawpaw and orange trees.

Four women die of cervical cancer in Zimbabwe daily and the disease burden is worsened by the high HIV prevalence rate.

@thamamoe
Pin It

Related Posts

  • caleb ncube

    Thank you First Lady for donating that life-saving facility to our hospitals and for leading or supporting such a worthwhile health care campaign to save our peoples’ lives. What a wonderful job you do. You have your own critics like any other of your status, but really and truly from what we see of you already within these few weeks to months of this new political dispensation, your demonstrations by far point to that you are a true servant of the people of Zimbabwe. For the last 37 years, to be honest, Mugabe and his wives especially Grace never gave a damn, hence millions of our people lost their lives due to their (Mugabes) administration’s negligence. Mugabe was surely nothing but a ‘great betrayal’ of the people of Zimbabwe.
    So well our done Fist lady.

    • musa

      for the last 37 years? haven’t you heard or read of Sally Mugabe & also of the other past health minister (i forget his name) who used to care for orphans and visit hospitals disguised as a patient respectively? how young are you?

      • caleb ncube

        If they really cared as you say surely our hospitals could be in a better state than they are today. Well you are referring to a Minister called Hebert. All he did was to disguise himself and nothing else. That’s why you can’t even remember his name. I don’t know what the Mugabes gave you but let the truth be told. They never cared. Never ever.

  • timmie Dance

    I would have loved the First Lady visit our rural Mberengwa hospitals and see for herself their status and how people suffer.In the rural areas its not that people (hospital personnel)neglect patients but its because they do not have resources at all.Take fo example a hospital like Musume far down Mataga area servicing people as far afield as Maranda in Mwenezi with limited resources.If the situation is critical,the patient is transfered to Mnene further north of the province where again resources are minimal.If the situation does not improve,the patient is further transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals kilometres away thus compounding the situation.Please First Lady you are doing a splendid job which non of the male ministers can do in a very short space of time.All these hospitals I mentioned which are in Mberengwa have may be one resident doctor which is a flight risk to people’s live.

  • musa

    ubh has been doing cervical cancer screening before, even in ex 1st lady gire’s era error. so why not donate the mobile one to rural hospitals?

  • kupo

    ubh has always been doing viac.

  • Essexvale

    I want to be positive for a change, since the work of the donated technology is meant for the good of women. Although I may have reservations concerning the motive behind the donation – which seems rather obvious given the closeness of national elections – I shall decline in making any further comment beside that which is written at this point.