First Lady brings cancer screening facility to UBH

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

THE First Lady Cde Auxilia Mnangagwa yesterday underwent cervical cancer screening at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as part of a campaign to fight the disease that will run up to March 2.

Cde Mnangagwa underwent the Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid and Camera (VIAC) yesterday morning during a tour of the hospital.

The First Lady, who was accompanied by Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa and the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Angeline Masuku, brought a cancer screening facility to the hospital.

She also donated food and seedlings to the health institution.

Cde Mnangagwa urged every woman in the country to be screened for cancer.

“I have brought a mobile cancer screening facility for women in this part of the country and I urge every woman to test even for HIV. Many women die as a result of lack of knowledge so this mobile clinic is meant to enable women to know their status. Bulawayo is the first province to receive this facility,” she said.

The First Lady said hospitals in Zimbabwe have been associated with poor service delivery for far too long and she personally experienced the poor service during her first visit to UBH.

“We are known to be a compassionate nation and I urge nurses to be respectful, to greet and smile when serving patients so that they feel loved,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

Dr Parirenyatwa said he was delighted that the First Lady was championing cancer prevention and treatment which tops the list of the Ministry’s 100 Day Plan.

“We are even humbled by the fact that she got screened for cervical cancer today so that every woman in Zimbabwe can follow suit. As a Ministry we were given 100 days to resuscitate our services and the top goal is to deal with cancer which is prevalent in the country,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said cervical cancer remains the top killer disease in Zimbabwe followed by breast cancer.

“We also look forward to improving all our services including attitudes of health personnel. I know we can achieve this as we have a supportive mother, the First Lady who is also a maternal and child care advocate,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

Cde Mnangagwa also took the chance to visit the hospital’s kitchen and vegetable garden where she planted fruit trees and vegetables.

She planted onions, spinach, beetroot as well as a banana plant, pawpaw and orange trees.

Four women die of cervical cancer in Zimbabwe daily and the disease burden is worsened by the high HIV prevalence rate.

