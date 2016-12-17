Floods sweep away 6 people

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

Six people are feared dead after they were swept away as they pushed a vehicle that was stuck in the middle of a bridge on a flooded river in Chiredzi.

The other 14 who were also pushing the same truck managed to swim to safety.

The police sub aqua team had by yesterday evening retrieved one body and is continuing with the search.

National police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident yesterday, which occurred at Chongwe Bridge in Chiredzi on Wednesday evening.

“On December 14, at about 8PM, a Mazda Titan truck was travelling along the Chiredzi-Maware Road towards Maware Ranch with 19 passengers on board. On trying to cross Chongwe Bridge, which was overflowing, the vehicle’s engine suddenly switched off in the middle of the bridge.

“The passengers went out in a bid to push the truck to the other side of the bridge. Suddenly the water levels rose resulting in six people being swept away,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He said 14 people including the driver managed to swim to safety.

“So far one body has been retrieved from the stream and the police sub aqua team has intensified the search for the remaining bodies,” said Chief Supt Nyathi.

He appealed to members of the public to desist from crossing flooded rivers.

“We all have to play our part in safeguarding life. This is a disturbing and unfortunate incident,’ he said.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of heavy rains and potential flooding in some parts of the country until December 22.

The MSD said heavy rains have already damaged property in some parts of the country including Hwange, Guruve and Chitungwiza.

Members of the public have been urged to continue monitoring the weather conditions.

The MSD has also warned members of the public against crossing flooded rivers.

