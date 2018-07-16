Grab opportunities availed to you by State, Mat’land people urged

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

PEOPLE from Matabeleland region should grab opportunities availed by Government instead of endlessly crying about marginalisation, a senior Zanu-PF official said yesterday

Addressing Zanu-PF rallies held in Nketa and Cowdray suburbs, the party’s commissariat director Retired Colonel George Nare said people from Matabeleland were shying away from opportunities and using marginalisation as an excuse for their failures.

Rtd Col Nare was addressing rallies that were initially supposed to be addressed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who could not make it as he was committed elsewhere.

The Zanu-PF commissariat director said the electorate should vote for the new look Zanu-PF which was ushered in by Operation Restore Legacy last November.

Rtd Col Nare said Zanu-PF under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is promising tangible and achievable electoral promises as opposed to the opposition parties’ utopian promises.

He challenged people from Matabeleland region to take advantage of the opportunities availed by Government instead of always crying about marginalisation which was not there.

“The problem we have in Bulawayo, it might sadden some of you but the fact is that people from Bulawayo always shy away from opportunities. They do so based on history. Things that occurred we know what happened, it’s painful it’s saddening, but that does not stop you from focusing on the future and your children’s future,” he said.

Rtd Col Nare said people from the region have always been sceptical about opportunities availed by Government.

He said youths from the region were not applying to join the police, military, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services and Central Intelligence Organisation under Government’s quota system.

“As we are speaking the selection of officers to join the army is ongoing but youths from the region are not taking up these opportunities. We know that there is something called marginalisation but if you look at this issue more closely you will realise that at times we are marginalising ourselves,” he said.

Rtd Col Nare highlighted the Command Livestock programme, loans being offered through the Women’s Bank and Empower Bank as some of the opportunities that people from the region should take advantage of.

Rtd Col Nare urged party supporters to be cautious of people who use the Gukurahundi issue to solicit for votes.

He said President Mnangagwa set up the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to address the issue.

“In other words he is already addressing the issue unlike the opposition, the likes of Chamisa (Nelson) who are campaigning using Gukurahundi. They come to you who were affected by Gukurahundi crying more than the bereaved in order to solict for your votes,” he said.

Rtd Col Nare said some of political parties were even profiteering from Gukurahundi.

He said the new look Zanu-PF should be judged on things that it has done since November when Cde Mnangagwa took over.

Rtd Col Nare said since taking over, President Mnangagwa has been on a diplomatic offensive focusing on reengaging the international community as oppposed to insulting other global leaders as what former President Mr Robert Mugabe used to do.

“You should take your time to read the party’s manifesto so that you understand President Mnangagwa’s vision. You will understand the new Zanu-PF vision, the things that Cde Mnangagwa has achieved so far in his short stint as a President of this country. The manifesto is very clear on what Cde Mnangagwa wants to do for the people of this country in terms of job creation, infrastructure development and food security,” said Col Nare.

He said while the opposition concentrates on protest marches, Zanu-PF was busy implementing development projects and explaining to the people its future development programmes.

Rtd Col Nare said the party will not be detracted by Adv Chamisa’s threats to cause anarchy in the country.

“We are a much civilised lot. We want peace in Zimbabwe, we want development in Zimbabwe and we want unity in Zimbabwe. Chamisa is trying to provoke us but we will keep our cool because we are aware that they want us to react.

“We’re already on the spotlight as a country because we have international election observers who are already in the country,” said Rtd Col Nare.

@nqotshili