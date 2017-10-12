How your partner can spy on you using WhatsApp Web

WHATSPP

Who would have known that his or her partner can be in a position to spy on him or her if she or he holds his or her cellphone for just 30 seconds without his or her knowledge.

This has come true with users of WhatsApp Web.

With every new technological innovation, there is an upside and a downside to it.

The innovation that was developed in 2015 to make it easier for people to respond to messages from their phones by enabling it on desktops has now become a tool for couples to spy on each other.

The phrase “How to spy on WhatsApp” is one of the most searched on Google. The reason being boyfriends, girlfriends, wives, and husbands and all categories of users have their “good reason” for wanting to read the messages of another person.

On Thursday night in Zimbabwe, WhatsApp was down all over the world leaving many stranded as they could not speak to their partners.

They resorted to Twitter and Facebook to communicate during the two hour outage.

While on Twitter, there was a video that surfaced showing a woman giving distinct steps as to how to spy on one’s partner using WhatsApp web.

Because it was a woman, men started retweeting the video warning each other not to be caught by their women with this new innovation.

How does this work one would wonder.

WhatsApp web uses a QR code that is scanned by the person’s phone while he or she is on the internet on their desk top. Using the same logic, they take possession of the phone of the person they want to spy on, and access the WhatsApp web service site on their partner’s phone and on their phone acting as the desk top. They scan the QR code that appears on the phone’s browser.

All this takes under 30 seconds .Once logged in, it remains connected until you log out. So, just return the phone and leave the PC turned on (perhaps with the Google Chrome window minimised to avoid being caught). After that every conversation will be displayed on your PC.

However, it is illegal to spy on your spouse as the High Court ruled last year.

Harare High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi said evidence obtained through prying into a cellphone should not stand in court as it would have been obtained illegally.

Justice Chitapi made the landmark ruling as he sentenced Fortunate Nsoro (36) of Chitungwiza for knifing her husband to death while their eight-year-old daughter watched, for refusing to show her a “suspicious” text message that he had received on his cellphone.

When one discovers that their loved one is cheating on them it has devastating effects on the relationship. Jealousy is the root cause of most abuse and murders in relationships are crimes of passion.

With the advancement in information communication technologies, there has been a rise in cases were partners clash because of certain messages on WhatsApp or Facebook from male or female acquaintances.