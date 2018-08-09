JUST IN: Tendai Biti back in Zimbabwe

By Sydney Kawadza – Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

MDC-Alliance principal Mr Tendai Biti has been handed over to the Zimbabwean authorities after skipping the border yesterday.

The Zambian authorities early this morning handed over Mr Biti at the Zimbabwean border in Kariba.

According to sources Mr Biti, who was accompanied by his Zambian lawyer Mr Gilbert Phiri was immediately transported to Harare where he is expected to appear in court.

Mr Biti’s bid to run away from justice failed after the Zambian government denied him asylum, saying his grounds were not worth the relief he sought.

Mr Biti was wanted by Zimbabwean police over a number of allegations, including inciting violence that rocked Harare after voting in the harmonised elections last week and his illegal declaration of MDC-Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa as the winner.

More details to follow