Kelly Khumalo says she’s never been in love

August 11, 2017 Entertainment
Kelly Khumalo

Kelly Khumalo

Controversial South African songstress, Kelly Khumalo has added “talk show host” to her list of accolades.

Kelly was announced the host of the new talk show, Love and Matrimony on DStv’s GauTV after her short role on e.tv’s Rhythm City.

The show will celebrate love and relationships and the struggles that couples face, whether they’re straight, gay, married or dating.

Kelly recently shared intimate details about her love life in a tell-all radio interview with Metro  FM’s DJ Fresh, where she stated that she has yet to experience true love despite all the relationships she has been in.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in love or loved the way I wished to be. It’s always been about who’s around me and who’s giving me attention.

“ It’s never really been about love or being in love with a particular person,” she said.— Daily Sun.
  • Jonso

    She needs deliverance

    • Sgonondo

      No she first needs to come down to Bulawayo and be idolized. This is the rubbish that is idolized in Bulawayo as along as it hails from South Africa. The moment she says she is coming Buses will be hired to go and meet her at the Airport with maltitudes weeping in joy at seeing their Hero, the same way that happened when that Prostitute Zodwa Wabantu came down to Bulawayo.

  • Jotham

    Useless and controversial person this one. Wasted beauty and brains….. and premature ageing signs now clearly visible…..!!!!

    • Sgonondo

      Useless as she is she first needs to come down to Bulawayo and be idolized. This is the rubbish that is idolized in Bulawayo as along as it hails from South Africa. The moment she says she is coming Buses will be hired to go and meet her at the Airport with maltitudes weeping in joy at seeing their Hero, the same way that happened when that Prostitute Zodwa Wabantu came down to Bulawayo.