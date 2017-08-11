Kelly Khumalo says she’s never been in love

Controversial South African songstress, Kelly Khumalo has added “talk show host” to her list of accolades.

Kelly was announced the host of the new talk show, Love and Matrimony on DStv’s GauTV after her short role on e.tv’s Rhythm City.

The show will celebrate love and relationships and the struggles that couples face, whether they’re straight, gay, married or dating.

Kelly recently shared intimate details about her love life in a tell-all radio interview with Metro FM’s DJ Fresh, where she stated that she has yet to experience true love despite all the relationships she has been in.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in love or loved the way I wished to be. It’s always been about who’s around me and who’s giving me attention.

“ It’s never really been about love or being in love with a particular person,” she said.— Daily Sun.