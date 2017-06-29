Left for dead over bath soap

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Plumtree Correspondent

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Bulilima attacked his 35-year-old brother until he lost consciousness for using his bath soap without permission.

Pride Mloyi of Khethekhethe Village was not asked to plead to attempted murder when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Mawere.

He was remanded in custody to July 10.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Pride flew into a rage after his brother, Coli Mloyi used his bath soap without permission.

“On 23 June around 2PM, Coli took his younger brother’s bath soap and used it without asking. Pride wasn’t pleased by this and he followed his brother to his bedroom hut and demanded his soap back.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two brothers. Pride pinned his brother to the ground and closed his mouth and nose until Coli lost consciousness before fleeing from the scene,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said Coli later regained consciousness and sought assistance at a neighbour’s homestead.

The matter was reported to the police resulting in Pride’s arrest.

In another incident, a 25-year-old Bulilima man appeared before the same magistrate facing attempted murder charges after he stabbed his friend three times.

Naison Moyo of Masendu area was not asked to plead when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere. He was remanded in custody to July 5.

Prosecuting, Mrs Rose Sibanda said Moyo attacked Mr Solviet Ngwenya (24) while they were on their way home from a drinking spree.

“On 19 May at around 8PM, Moyo and Ngwenya left Manguba Business Centre where they had been drinking together and they headed to their homesteads in Phakama West Village.

“Along the way, Moyo picked up a brick and struck Ngwenya once on the head causing him to fall to the ground. He further stabbed Ngwenya three times on the head and once on the upper lip with an Okapi knife. Ngwenya lost consciousness as a result of the attack,” she said.

Mrs Sibanda said Moyo left Ngwenya lying on the ground and went to his homestead. She said Ngwenya was later assisted by a passer-by who took him to a nearby clinic.

She said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest. — @DubeMatutu