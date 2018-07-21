Ndebele Rockstar opens up…Speaks on fatherhood, marriage and conquering demons on radio

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

“I should have been a father earlier”. This is how Babongile Sikhonjwa feels after having his first child Qobolwakhe at 37.

Known as the Ndebele Rockstar, Sikhonjwa was coy when he said this as he reflected on his life as a radio personality on Skyz Metro FM, a father and soon to be husband to the mother of his son — Nanji-Taswa Banda who he calls nakaQobo.

Sikhonjwa is known for his dark humour and says he was ‘practising’ for the right time hence his delay to have a child.

“Being a father gets better daily. I look at it and I think I should have done this sooner. When you live with the child and see him grow, it’s a great experience daily, in fact it is a bonus,” he said.

“I took so long to have my first child as I was practising with various candidates until I found the right one. I suppose it was the time for it.

“But it was time up as I was 37 when I had my first child.”

With his five-year-old responsibility, Sikhonjwa says he is enjoying fatherhood so much that he wants to have more children as he feels he is way behind time.

“Maybe one more. I’d prefer any sex but it’d be nice to experience how it is to have a daughter.

“I also wouldn’t mind another son. If the economy improves then there’ll be room for more children as it’s a bit expensive to have children currently,” said Sikhonjwa.

For years, Sikhonjwa was the most eligible bachelor in the city (for some women) but that all changed two years ago when he turned 40. The man organised one of the best birthday parties in the city. It was a train party with friends, colleagues and the who’s who of the city attending.

Amid the festivities, partying and guzzling of booze during the journey to Redwood which was the venue, Sikhonjwa went on bended knee and asked nakaQobo to marry him. She accepted.

However, two years down the line, there is no wedding in sight after Sikhonjwa promised that there will be one. This, Sikhonjwa said, was because he does not have enough money yet to throw a lavish wedding.

“I’m known for hosting memorable events so I want to have a memorable wedding and not remain broke after the wedding. I don’t want, after the wedding, to have people saying I owe them money after splashing a lot. Fortunately my fiancé understands that there’s no rush, it’s just an event,” said Sikhonjwa.

“I want people who come to the wedding to walk away satisfied that they enjoyed themselves and I’m left behind with healthy pockets.”

The Rockstar said he has even mooted charging people who want to attend his wedding like Zexie Manatsa did when he tied the knot with his wife Stella on August 29, 1979 at Rufaro Stadium. Over 60 000 people paid and musicians such as Thomas Mapfumo performed. For Sikhonjwa his wedding will have tickets ranging from $25 to $50.

“I once thought of doing it like Zexie Manatsa, make people pay to attend my wedding. I don’t think my friends have an issue with paying for their food, drinks, chair and cutlery.”

Away from his personal life, Sikhonjwa who is known for being an all round entertainer, has taken his role as a radio personality like a fish to water nearly two years after debuting on air. This year he was accorded the Outstanding Artiste and Radio DJ at the Roil Bulawayo Arts awards.

His Vuka Vuka Breakfast show on Skyz Metro FM has become popular with the young and old. But as great as it has been on air, Sikhonjwa has two fears everyday, one being swearing live on air and the other being live phone in programmes.

“Every time you answer a call live on air, especially when we are tackling sensitive issues, that is scary because a listener can say anything especially during this election period.

“From hate speech to insults to tribal slurs, it can go either way. I expect anything as something starts off innocently but can blow up leaving you stunned on air.

“But ever since I started, my biggest worry was me swearing on air. That one day (kungangi phunyuka). But nearly two years down the line, I’m happy to say I’ve done fairly well. On radio you’ve got to be on point and you have to be very careful with what you say live,” said Sikhonjwa adding that he finds it hard to wake up at dusk to be on radio Monday to Friday at 6AM.

After two years on radio, he believes it is time for him to start concentrating on stand up comedy, music and running his business.

This means people should look out for an album that will have rhumba and maskandi music from Sikhonjwa.

“I also want to finish my album. It’s a combination of my entire song collection into one. I want to have one or two videos of these songs. As a bonus, I want to record a rhumba track to emulate guys such as Magwaza and Madlela.”

What he had longed for, for a long time was to run his own nightclub and last year, he did that with Red Cafe. He now wants to expand that business.

“It comes with its challenges but it has been good. It has been so good that I want to open another spot in Bulawayo or outside the city. If I can open another place for a different clientele that will be good,” said Sikhonjwa.

“With Red Cafe, I’ve given people of Bulawayo a place of belonging and those from outside the city, a taste of the vibe of the city.”