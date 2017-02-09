Polygamist ‘being fixed for refusing to marry wife’s sister’

Cynthia Dube, Court Reporter

A POLYGAMIST yesterday told a Bulawayo magistrate that his wife had dragged him to court seeking $460 per month because he refused to marry her younger sister as his third wife.

Lazarus Mudzvidzwa of Magwegwe West appeared before Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya following a maintenance application filed by his wife Ms Sikhange Ngwenya who alleged that he was not contributing towards the upkeep of their five children.

The court heard that Mudzvidzwa, who works as an assistant builder, earns $200 per month and has another wife who is pregnant.

Ms Ngwenya said she needs the money to buy food, clothes and pay school fees for their children.

“Our children didn’t pay school fees last year and they are in arrears of $276. He no longer spends time with me and he does not care about his children,” she said.

In response, Mudzvidzwa said he was a responsible father.

He said his wife was fixing him for refusing to marry her younger sister.

Mudzvidzwa said it was against his religion to marry his wife’s younger sister.

“Your Worship, l can afford to give her $60 per month. I’m not here because of maintenance issues. She suggested that I marry her younger sister as my third wife. It’s against my religion, I want to marry a wife of my own choice,” he said.

“I take care of my children and her but these days l spend most of the time with my second wife because she is pregnant.”

Mr Tashaya ordered Mudzvidzwa to pay $100 per month for maintenance and also settle his children’s school fees. “You have to deposit $100 per month into the applicant’s bank account with effect from this month end.

“In addition, you have to pay school fees for your children and clear school fees arrears. Failure to do that, you are going to be arrested and we will meet in criminal court,” he said.

