UPDATED: President mourns blast victims. . . “Explosion a cowardly terrorist attack”

Nqobile Tshili/Auxilia Katongomara/Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday mourned the death of two security officers who succumbed to injuries sustained in an explosion that occurred at a Zanu-PF campaign rally at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday, describing the incident as a “cowardly terrorist attack” calculated to cause bloodshed and mayhem.

The President escaped unharmed but 49 people who include Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Zanu-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Mrs Marry Chiwenga, the ruling party’s national political commissar, Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) and Zanu-PF Women’s League secretary Mabel Chinomona, were injured.

In a statement, President Mnangagwa described the attack as an act of cowardice saying Government would provide assistance for the burial of the two officers.

“I learnt with a heavy heart of the death yesterday (Monday) of our two brave security officers who succumbed to injuries sustained following last Saturday’s terror attack at White City Stadium in Bulawayo. This cowardly terrorist attack at a public political meeting was indiscriminate and calculated to achieve a bloodbath which is hard to fathom,” he said.

“Above all, it sought to subvert the will of the people of Zimbabwe by attempting to destabilise the ongoing electoral programme which our entire nation wishes to see unfold in an environment of perfect peace, all for a free, fair and credible electoral outcome which we have pledged to ourselves and to the rest of the world.”

The President said Government would support the families of the two officials.

“We mourn with their heartbroken families who now have to bury their otherwise fit beloved ones, except for this heinous act. I urge all Zimbabweans to stand by these bereaved families who need every support from all of us during this very sad and difficult hour. Government has already taken a decision to assist these families by meeting all funeral and burial expenses as we send off the two deceased officers,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said while investigations are in progress, the nation should denounce violence and terrorism while committing to peace which is a bench mark for free and fair elections.

“These merchants of terror must never be allowed to succeed, let alone stop the march of democracy, economic recovery and national progress which our people deserve.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government, my family and on my own behalf, I tender my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased officers,” he said.

“As I do so, I wish all those caught up in the terror attack speedy recovery. Government is already taking comprehensive steps and measures to ensure that peace endures in our whole nation.”

Meanwhile, a sombre atmosphere engulfed Doves Funeral Services in Bulawayo where a memorial service was held for one of the victims, Stanley Magunzva, before his body was flown to Harare for burial.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo deputy chairman Cde Christopher Sibanda said his life was lost unnecessarily on a day which was supposed to bring cheer to Bulawayo as the President outlined his plans for the city.

In an interview, the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Cde Angeline Masuku, mourned the death of the two officers.

She said the incident was aimed at tarnishing the image of Bulawayo which is enjoying peace and tranquility.

“For someone to come and do such things here in Bulawayo, it pains us especially that some innocent souls have been lost now. What does your conscience now say, you whoever did this? We mourn with the relatives of those who have passed on,” said Cde Masuku.

She said although lives have been lost, it was encouraging that some of the victims were recovering well in hospital.

Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said most of the victims had been discharged as the hospital is only left with nine.

Two people who suffered serious injuries have been transferred to Harare for specialist medical attention.

In an interview in Kadoma yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said the two had been in the ICU at Mpilo.

“There are two who were in the Intensive Care Unit and are now being transferred to Harare Hospitals so that they are attended by specialist medical doctors from that side,” said Dr Parirenyatwa.

In a related development, police in Bulawayo yesterday conducted a road campaign where they appealed to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack.

Acting Bulawayo spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube said there is no information that is ‘too little or useless’ as police were pursuing all the leads.

“Police cannot do anything alone, so we are banking on you the residents of Bulawayo, citizens of Zimbabwe and even visitors who are here. If ever you have any information that can help us, come forward,” said Asst Insp Ncube.

“Visit any police station or CID section, we are ready to accept any information that is brought forward. We will be pursuing all the available leads. There is nothing called little information or useless information, anything that you know in connection with this case please come forward.”

He challenged residents to come forward saying anyone could have fallen victim to the attack which has left others fatherless, depriving them of their bread winners.

“As police we are here to preserve peace and investigate such criminal activities. We are your children and some of you are our children. Let’s work together so that these criminals can be arrested. If you know of anyone keeping dangerous weapons, be it a neighbour or friend, please help us with the information,” Asst Insp Ncube said.

@nqotshili/@ AuxiliaK/ @thamamoe