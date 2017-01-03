Remembering sports fallen heroes

AS the country looks ahead to 2017 with the hope of a fruitful year, our Harare correspondent Paul Munyuki looks back at 2016 as we remember the sporting personalities we lost through death in the just ended year.

Rugby

Rick Kershaw — A great rugby instructor who passed away in early September. Had valuable input in the development of the game especially when he was involved in the Under-20 set-up as the technical director alongside coaches Brighton Chivandire and Godwin Murambiwa. His love of development saw him remain in the junior structures.

Tayambira Chakarisa — An exciting and yet sometimes controversial figure who fought for the recognition of the black rugby players Taya, as he was known often was also described as a gentle giant due to his soft voice and huge body. The former Sables manager was also involved in schools coaching mostly stationed at Churchill where he bred the likes of former Cheetahs players Willis Magasa, Shayne Makombe, Lenience Tambwera, Steven Hunduza among others.

Cricket

Ian Robinson — At 69, the former Zimbabwe cricket umpire succumbed to lung cancer in Harare. Having begun his umpiring career in 1975, Robinson made his international debut as an umpire at the 1992 World Cup and his Test debut in Zimbabwe’s inaugural match against India in Harare, in October 1992. He officiated in 28 Tests, 90 ODIs and three World Cups — 1992, 1996 and 1999. Robinson was appointed to the first international panel of umpires established by the ICC in 1994. In 2008, he announced his retirement from top-level umpiring to focus on his role as ICC Regional Umpires’ Performance Manager. He was also instrumental in the development of Zimbabwean umpires like Owen Chirombe and Jeremiah Matibiri amongst others.

Robina Mzunguzika — On May 17 the cricket family suffered a huge loss when 28-year-old scorer Robina Mzunguzika died while giving birth at Parirenyatwa Hospital. She had been part of the Zimbabwe Cricket family for a decade and scored for the Chevron’s home international T20s, Tests and one day games in Harare.

Michael Whiley — The former Plumtree School head died on Boxing Day at the age of 84 after he joined Zimbabwe Cricket in 1993. He spent a number of years looking after the country’s future cricketers, taking charge of ZC’s schools cricket programme. Whiley also had a huge interest in rugby where he was a coach and referee who despite his age continued to actively engage in all rugby matters.

Football

Eric Rosen — Exactly three weeks from today marks a year after the loss of one of Zimbabwe’s greatest football administrators who passed away on January 24 following a heart attack at the age of 69. Rosen was the owner of Motor Action Football Club – a family project he ran together with his wife Liz. A serious investor in football, Rosen’s Mighty Bulls had their own fair share of success and won the Premiership title in 2010 and a Caf Champions League appearance in 2011.

Gishon “Gizha” Ntini — A larger than life, comical and outspoken coach who brought laughter and controversy each time he opened his mouth, the former Caps United coach was described as “one of the most passionate coaches to emerge in the country” upon his death. Christening himself “the Lion of Zimbabwe’’ Ntini was 42 when he died. He had been coaching Botswana side FC Satmos when he died. Ntini died on the same day as former State House Tornadoes’ Thomas Makungwa (52) who died in Harare after a long illness.

Jonathan Themba Mhlanga — In the year that one of Zimbabwe’s greatest sporting institutions were celebrating their 90th anniversary, Highlanders were robbed of their football club president. The 81-year-old had been ill for sometime and was key in moulding and shaping Bosso into domestic football giants.

Gift Zvavanhu — After a long illness the former Amazulu, Dynamos and Kiglon Striker died on January 11 at his rural home in Buhera. Though he was a footballer, Zvavanhu had cut his career as a sportsman and was teaching Physical Education at Churchill School. In June 2006 he won the Top Goal Scorer of the Month award and his most notable achievement at Churchill was winning the M and H Under-17 trophy in 2012 and the Under-20 title the following year.

Miriam Mliule — One of the first female players to play football in Zimbabwe soon after the attainment of Independence passed away in Johannesburg, South Africa, early May following a short illness at the age of 55. She turned out for the now-defunct Dynamos Queens in the early 1980s.

Anderson Phiri — Former Caps United forward (40) succumbed to tuberculosis at Harare Central Hospital in the first week of March and was buried in Nyabira.

Division One — Tragedy also struck in Division One where Shabanie Mine chairperson Nephel Rugara collapsed and died during a Central Region Soccer League match between FC Platinum Under-19 and Shabanie Mine. Disaster also struck at the ground where in April Northern Region’s ZRP Morris left back Nyasha Chakanyuka collapsed and died during a morning training session at Morris Depot Ground. Former CIFZ Midlands provincial chairman Robert Mudzimu also died in the year under review.

Sports Media

Jabes Lefani — A long time correspondent for The Herald, the veteran sports journalist took his life on March 9 in Kadoma along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway. Dedicated and passionate about his job, Lefani proved a great loss to the football media and the Kadoma community.

Jonathan Mutsinze — Loved by many, admired by millions and hated by none. One could not but just love the veteran sports broadcaster especially during his days as a football commentator on ZBC radio. After exactly 30 years of service, “Mzukuru” retired on January 10 1996 having joined Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation January 10 1966. Unfortunately last October the former Gweru teacher lost his battle against cancer at Parirenyatwa.

Boxing

John ‘Bonyongo the Destroyer’ Mutema — The former heavy weight boxer was 61 when he passed away in May. Also affectionately known as ‘Bombamupani’, Mutema suffered a stroke at his Dulibadzimu home in Beitbridge. Bonyongo quit boxing in 1999 after the death of the Man Mountain, Proud Chinembiri also known as Kilimanjaro as he claimed there no longer was a heavyweight boxer to contest with at that time.

Bonyongo is famed for being the last man to fight Kilimanjaro at Ascot in Gweru in 1994 and lost on a technical knockout after suffering a gash on the right eye.

Others

DeMbare 9 — In June 2016 Zimbabwe witnessed one of the biggest sporting tragedies when eight of the Dynamos fans perished in a road accident on their way to Gweru for a Premiership match against Chapungu. Tragedy struck twice for one family Galelio Tinashe Muchemwa (22) succumbing to injuries at Parirenyatwa. His half -brother Spencer Gwasira, was among seven people who died on the spot. Last Nezandoyi (29) Peter Maemba (34), Prince Nheweyembwa (34), Mahwupete Rukudzo (43), Gwasira (50) were some of the DeMbare fans who died in the course of supporting their beloved team.

Ministry of Sport and Recreation — The Sports Commission was also plunged into mourning when three officials Regis Chabata, Innocent Fusire and Lillian Mupandasekwa died on the spot while 10 others were injured when a CMED bus they were travelling in overturned and landed on its roof near Norton on December 8.