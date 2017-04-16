Think beyond cattle ranching, Mat’land told

Marvelous Moyo Gwanda Correspondent

BUSINESSES in Matabeleland region should think beyond cattle ranching and exploit opportunities in other productive sectors of the economy anchored on the country’s blueprint, Zim-Asset, an official has said.Bulawayo businessman and former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Obert Sibanda told participants during a recent business indaba in Gwanda that it was a myth that Matabeleland’s economy was hinged on cattle ranching alone.

He said given sound infrastructure backing and vibrant irrigation schemes, the region had a potential to produce surplus and increase exports.

“One thing I always clash with people from this region about is the belief that we’re a cattle ranching region therefore izintozokulima (cropping) is not ours. That’s a myth,” said Sibanda.

“We no longer have large herds now and other regions have overtaken us.”

He challenged the business community and the leadership from the region to lobby government for urgent rehabilitation of dormant irrigation schemes.

“Why are we not pushing for infrastructure development at our irrigation schemes? All we need is to advocate infrastructure development at our irrigation schemes.

“Advocate for the resuscitation of those schemes that are lying idle and also for new ones,” Sibanda added.

“We really need to move fast on that and make sure we can also export food from this region.”

He said a vibrant agriculture sector was the backbone of a self-sustainable economy.

Sibanda said reduced food safety in the region was one of the major barriers towards revamping the economy.

He challenged businesses in the region to embrace Zim-Asset and pursue its priorities as they contribute towards meeting national economic goals.

Sibanda also called for urgent policy re-alignment in line with the new constitution to speed up economic progress.

Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) in partnership with Gwanda Municipality organised the meeting that ran under the theme “Growing the local economy in the context of Zim-Asset”.

Participants complained about the behaviour of local authorities, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the police, Zimra and the VID saying some of their operations constrain business ventures.

During the meeting EMA was branded “a notorious organisation that had become worse than the ZRP” as it was accused of chasing after fines without educating the public on environmental hazards.