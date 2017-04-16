Think beyond cattle ranching, Mat’land told

August 18, 2014 Business
In Lupane town the ‘suburbs’ are the grazing areas for livestock from surrounding areas. File picture shows cattle grazing

Marvelous Moyo Gwanda Correspondent
BUSINESSES in Matabeleland region should think beyond cattle ranching and exploit opportunities in other productive sectors of the economy anchored on the country’s blueprint, Zim-Asset, an official has said.Bulawayo businessman and former Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Obert Sibanda told participants during a recent business indaba in Gwanda that it was a myth that Matabeleland’s economy was hinged on cattle ranching alone.

He said given sound infrastructure backing and vibrant irrigation schemes, the region had a potential to produce surplus and increase exports.

“One thing I always clash with people from this region about is the belief that we’re a cattle ranching region therefore izintozokulima (cropping) is not ours. That’s a myth,” said Sibanda.

“We no longer have large herds now and other regions have overtaken us.”

He challenged the business community and the leadership from the region to lobby government  for urgent rehabilitation of dormant irrigation schemes.

“Why are we not pushing for infrastructure development at our irrigation schemes? All we need is to advocate infrastructure development at our irrigation schemes.

“Advocate for the resuscitation of those schemes that are lying idle and also for new ones,” Sibanda added.

“We really need to move fast on that and make sure we can also export food from this region.”

He said a vibrant agriculture sector was the  backbone of a self-sustainable economy.

Sibanda said reduced food safety in the region was one of the major barriers towards revamping the economy.

He challenged businesses in the region to embrace Zim-Asset and pursue its priorities as they contribute towards meeting national economic goals.

Sibanda also called for urgent policy re-alignment in line with the new constitution to speed up economic progress.

Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) in partnership with Gwanda Municipality organised the meeting that ran under the theme “Growing the local economy in the context of Zim-Asset”.

Participants complained about the behaviour of local authorities, the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), the police, Zimra and the VID saying some of their operations constrain business ventures.

During the meeting EMA was branded “a notorious organisation that had become worse than the ZRP” as it was accused of chasing after fines without educating the public on environmental hazards.

 
  • Gilbert Mhazo

    I totally agree with Mr Sibanda. Matebeleland has the potential for far more profitable, sustainable,projects than ranching.
    What we need is investment in water and irrigation schemes of the magnitude of the Lowveld and we can grow sugar cane along the Zambezi and Limpopo valleys. This has the potential to employ thousands of youths in sugar plantations, sugar milling factories, ethanol plants, stockfeed manufacturing etc. We have the temperatures, soils and water required for sugar production but unfortunately we tend to listen to our departed ancestors who told us that the region is a cattle ranching area only> I challenge Agritex and the Ministry of Agriculture to come up with proposals that will attract investors in Sugar cane and citrus fruit production in the region.

    • Zoe Ncube

      A meeting was held in August 2014 in Gwanda where Mr Sibanda said I quote “a vibrant agriculture sector was the backbone of the self sustainable economy”. He emphasised on us looking at crops rather than livestock. Utilising of idle irrigation infrastructers
      What happened after that. Only 2 people commented and that was it.
      I would like to support Mr Mhazo I come from the heart of Mat South. Our irrigation is Guyu we worked tireless under command agric program but we harvested nothing due to unavailability of water. Our maize crops were promising.
      Our soils are rich we can only succeed if we put in place and properly maintain the irrigation equipment.

      WHEN ARE WE GOING TO STOP COMPLAINING

      Mr Sibanda spelt it out for us do we need to be spoon fed. 2014 and we did nothing about it we are in 2017.
      We are not serious.

  • hey.

    mhazo are you saying we plant in the gorges, why not talk of the zambezi water project and the PG plants that were relocated to mutare. thats the challenge my friend.