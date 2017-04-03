Tshisanyama’s Cooler Boxing Day a hit

Showbiz Reporter

THE inaugural Hartsfield Tshisanyama Cooler Boxing Day lived up to its billing with hundreds of revellers turning up to show off their cooler boxes, beverages and outfits to be the “it” crew on Saturday night.

At the end of the night the trio of Hilton Mavise, Batsirai Shoko and Butho Sibanda, dressed in Emirati outfits, took the prize of being the best/hottest crew with a fancy cooler box. For their efforts they walked away with a trophy and a bottle of Whiskey.

The trio, according to Eddy Toriro of 3D Events, won because it was more organised than other crews.

“They came as a team. They dressed like Arabs and they showed that they meant business. Their cooler box was filled with all sorts of drinks and they were turning heads,” said Toriro.

He said they were happy with the turnout and plans are underway to do a second one.

“People started coming to the joint at around 5PM and the turnout was good. We might do the same during the Easter holidays when we should expect more people to come here,” said Toriro.