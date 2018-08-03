UPDATED: Zanu-PF consoles violence victims’ families, appeals for calm

August 3, 2018 2018 Elections News, Local News
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Farirai Machivenyika, Harare Bureau
ZANU-PF has sent condolences to the victims of the violence that was unleashed by rowdy MDC Alliance supporters in Harare on Wednesday.

Six people died when the supporters clashed with security details after they tried to storm the National Results Centre at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The thugs also destroyed property in the Central Business District and burnt several cars at the ruling party’s provincial headquarters.

Zanu-PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana, who is also its representative in the Multiparty Liaison Committee (MLC), laid the blame of Wednesday events squarely on the MDC Alliance.

“It is with heavy heart that we have to be addressing you today looking at events which took place,” he said. “It is unfortunate that we had to lose lives. We offer our condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

“We had held our elections in a peaceful environment and we were hoping that the situation would have obtained up to the announcement of the results and post the announcement.”

Cde Mangwana said no life should be lost because of political differences.

“It is our hope as Zimbabweans that we belong to different political parties, but no life should be lost as a result of political differences,” he said.

“We are waiting eagerly for the results to be announced, but as a party we are happy that the results announced so far by Zec show we have achieved more than two thirds majority in the parliamentary elections.

“We are expecting that these results become a reflection of what we are expecting from the presidential elections.”

Cde Mangwana said the MLC would soon meet to discuss Wednesday’s events, but blamed the MDC Alliance for the chaos.

“We are going to be meeting as the interparty dialogue team and discuss this matter,” he said. “We should all lose graciously, but there is no need to lose life, to lose property because of the loss of an election.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the army, but it is not entirely true that the protestors were not armed, they caused massive damage to property and massive damage to innocent people who were going about their chores.

“It is not at this moment to be apportioning blame, let us let the investigations to be complete and the truth will be revealed, but certainly it is supporters of MDC led by Chamisa who caused the trouble.

“I am happy that our supporters  exercised maximum restraint and were not involved.”

Cde Mangwana appealed to the MDC Alliance to restrain their supporters when the presidential elections results are announced.

“We are appealing to them that when the results are announced, and they realise officially that they have now lost, they must be able to tell their supporters that let’s allow this process to be completed there will be another day for political contestations,” he said.

“We can only be voted into office by people who are alive. We appeal to all Zimbabweans, particularly our supporters that they should exercise maximum restraint like they did yesterday (Wednesday) in the face of any provocation from any quarter.

“We appealed to our supporters yesterday when the Chamisa-led MDC started provoking them to exercise restraint, that they did, and we are happy that they were not involved in any political fracas yesterday (Wednesday).”

Cde Mangwana called on Zimbabweans to remain calm and allow Zec to do its work.

“We are also appealing to other political parties that Zimbabwe comes first, no life should be lost in the pursuit of political agendas,” he said. “We need each other. We need to maintain peace.

“This is our country, we do not have any other home. We must treat each as family members. Political contestations will always come. Let this year be recorded that we as Zimbabweans are able to live together notwithstanding our political differences and political parties to which we belong.”

 
Pin It

Related Posts

  • libertyatliberty

    Njabulo.libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.This guy (Ed ),never accept responsibility,even when it is abundantly clear that the government is responsible for the death of those three people.Any mistakes or wrong acts by an employee during the course of discharging their duties,liability lies with the employer.Thus the case here,the government is responsible for the death of those three people.Ed likes to deny the truth.He did the same with the Gukurahundi issue.He is vehemently denying that Mugabe and him were wrong in unleashing the Gukurahundi soldiers to kill innocent people.So,what can you expect from a Gukurahundist?He lies,he steals and disenfrenchises the people of Zimbabwe.He knows they are not running the country well and they will never ever resuscitate the economy of our country,not even in a million years if they are in power.So,why not let those who are capable (president Chamisa),rule.?Zanu pf is imposing itself to the people of Zimbabwe.No one is investigating their crimes.Those who try to expose them are got rid of(no difference between them and Hilter).People have the right to express their discontent through demonstrations.Yesterday they did that at their own behest.You cannot blame Pres Chamisa,Biti and Magaisa for the death of those innocent people.Simply ,the soldiers and the police acted contrary to law.Those soldiers and police officers were given the orders to shoot and kill the demonstrators ,by the government.So,what’s the investigation for ,when they were ordered to kill those people?All what needs to be done is for the government to accept the responsibility for the death of those people.Trying to deny this is only amounts to stupidity. (fair comment with no bias or prejudice).

    • DeTroy

      Granted it is a democratic right of every citizen to demonstrate and be heard. However, there is a problem when those demonstrations violate the rights of other people. There was no need for the demonstrators to barricade roads and burn stuff. Surely carrying placards and standing peacefully without provoking the police would have been better. The painful truth is that innocent people have been used by the politicians to fight the politicians battles and sadly lives have been lost. why announce that you have won before the responsible body does it? Why claim you are protecting your vote as if your party holds the monopoly over all the voters? It is maturity to accept divergent views and unfortunately Chamisa seems to lack it. By the way i hate Zanu PF but i will not let that hate cloud my judgement in what i believe is wrong with the party i voted for, MDC.

      • Chami forpres

        The reason why most people would choose to rather blame MDC than the government is fear… How come police in European countries treat even violent protestors with dignity ? Are they not trained to use water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets in such incidences ? The problem we have here is people with your mentality are not seeing the injustice which was done.. all you can focus on is who started the demonstrations. It doesnt matter who started it but rather how the ZDF ineptly handled the situation. If we sweep this under the rug and do not confront the government, who knows, next time it may be you or your family member shot dead… Remember the people that were shot were not directly linked to the protest, they were innocent bystanders shot in the back… then instead of demmanding an answer from the people who control the army, we want answers from Chamisa and Biti… Cmon guy, surely you must have more sense than that ?

        • DeTroy

          Understanding your argument. However the question still stands on why not allow the process to go through before resorting to violent demonstrations? Surely having a grievance does not justify one start fires in town and torch cars. That to me is counterproductive. Hear me well when i say that i don’t think it was right for the army to fire live rounds on the people, demonstrators or otherwise, that was WRONG. Still to absolve the reckless utterances of Biti and Chamisa would also be stupid. Allow due process to take place then you have legal ground to raise stinks. The law says results can only be announced by ZEC within 5 days and Saturday is the day that had been mentioned. Surely waiting another couple of days wouldn’t have killed anyone. Just my opinion.

          • Chami forpres

            sure I feel you, I just think that talking about MDC inciting violence is overshadowing the murder of innocent civilians…ZDF could have handled it better.

          • Essexvale

            It is alleged that the incident at ZANU-PF HQ in Harare ,which sparked the violence, was staged by interests that had nothing in common with the MDC Alliance. Given the negative manner in which this and ongoing events are portraying the government, this calculated strategy has clearly back-fired and left the perpetrators horribly expossed.

          • DeTroy

            Totally agree.

          • takunda nigel

            Nonsense . We do not have any reason whatsoever to assume ZDF made any mistakes as per their brief . Use of fire is always last resort . MDC did the provocation so as to create havoc in Harare . ZDF has well stocked armories . Our service people are required , by law , to shoot when threatened . And that is not going to change any time soon .

          • Nhamoinesu

            What legal grounds are you talking about acceptable to the junta government. Why do you talk as if you are a foreigner. Wake up. We have lives that have been recklessly lost here iwe uri kutaura zvako zve agenda yaunayo neMDC. Don’t do that

        • Gorrilla

          You are so blinded by your love for European countries that you are failing to clearly differentiate between hooliganism and peaceful expression of rights. If you throw stones at the police, burn property and refuse to comply with their orders,they will resort to the use of maximum force even in Europe

          • Chami forpres

            Incorrect, they do not come out guns blazing in a scenario where civilians are unarmed. Throwing stones and burning property is no justification to shoot people in the back… your name truly matches your character… Gorilla..

          • Gorrilla

            Then apply for an eu visa and goodluck getting it

          • Nhamoinesu

            The problem you people is the understanding of the word , Demonstration. In Zimbabwe according to Zanu government an opposition demonstration is regarded as hooliganism. What a primitive way of thinking. Be civilised people. Now you have sealed the city to protect it from the owners instead of your rural areas. That is insane.

          • Gorrilla

            Are you telling me that the burning cars and damaging shops, barricading roads is correct way of exercising your rights?

        • Nhamoinesu

          It’s true. What was done by zanu government must be condemned. What led to the demonstration is what we have to focus. These are people of different backgrounds. That is why the police go for training for a more than 6 months. Part of their training is on how handle such situations. Let’s be realistic and put partisan politics aside. You don’t order soldiers into the street to quell demonstration. And above all , with live ammunition. That is totally wrong. Will there have been lost lives if the demonstrators were from Zanu. Obviously no. Why? Because the country is under military control. This is unacceptable. May the souls of those who lost their lives rest in eternal peace. Our deepest condolences to their families.

      • newe

        hahaha please boet…une point here

      • takunda nigel

        I respect your views even tho I think we need to sanitise our language so we speak not of hating but disagreeing with ABC . Very mature , you seem . Hope MDC benefits from your new approach .

  • samas

    Soldiers were well paid a week before elections and were ordered to kill.Why carry live ammunition to unarmed civilians.

    • takunda nigel

      Liar loser !

  • murenga

    Haaaaa chamisa and his pipo vanoda kugariswa pasi vakuzoenderera manje

    • Bakwena

      Shavi reGukurahundi rangarasvika pamusoja uya veduwe saka nhasi anonzwa sei vanhu 6 dai uya mumwe asina kumurova aida kupedza magazine rese

  • April taffie

    Vanhu havadzidzi akomana y violence how many pipo hv we losr in our country 1. White city incident 2. Violence by the ndc alliance supporters haya

    • Ntulo

      20000 butchered by Mnanangagwa and Shiri

  • Flame

    Ngativei nerinyararo runogara ruchitaurwa nababa mnangagwa

  • Chami forpres

    But isn’t Chamisa already married ??

  • Essexvale

    There goes the opportunity that existed for the international community to legitimise ZANU-PF’s “landslide win.” The heavy-handed manner in which government is dealing with constitutionally sanctioned demos has very effectively spoiled the party for the so called revolutionary outfit. With international opinion on the credibility of the polls growing progressively unfavourable due to the unfolding picture, assisted by the brutality which occurred in Harare yesterday, it is impossible to imagine that the polls will be declared as peaceful, free, fair and credible. And so we will all go back to our miserable pre-poll lives characterised by winding bank lines, no cash, joblessness, homelessness and political suppression.

    • DeTroy

      Unfortunately whether pronounced free and fair or not it is the ordinary man on the street who suffers. Highly unlikely that Mnangagwa or Chamisa and their families will go without bread because of sanctions or lack of investments. It is you and me who suffer. It is high time we ordinary citizens refuse to be used by these political leaders because eventually it is us who bear the brunt of what comes after all is said and done. Life goes on as normal for Mnangagwa and Chamisa yet there are three families mourning the loss of their loved ones. I don’t think any of these leaders is worth dying for.

    • takunda nigel

      Say a positive prayer for your Motherland , Cde .

  • Cde Masango

    This is the kind of a progressive man that Zimbabwe needs.peace begins with you peace begins me peace begins with all of us

  • Aladin Aladin

    #ED for peace
    #Ed for unity
    #Ed for maturity

  • hondo zvenyika

    lets hope nelson chamisa will take heed of the call

  • Goddoti

    chamisa anoda kukanganisa nyika yedu,behaviour yake yekuty he thinks he is loved by everyone must stop.

    • http://www.siemens.com/ Yadah Gunner

      Did he instruct the army to shoot at defenceless civilians?

    • ini

      tinotomuda

      • takunda nigel

        MUVHOTEREIKA TIWONE .
        ZIMBABWE WILL NOT BE LED BY SOME SISTER-BETTING LYING MOTHERDOER !

  • Zvichapera Manungo

    apa munhu wamwari iyeyu anoti he wants to unify the state yet he is peddling violence,causing innocent civilians to die nxaa

  • summer

    I understand as of now we dont have a president here in Zimbabawe, so please stop calling Mnangagwa President. He had never been a president even before, Who voted him in December????

    • takunda nigel

      PASI neMHANDUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
      PAMBERI na PRESIDENT ED !

  • summer

    Chamisa is now New Zimbabwean President. Chiwenga now you will salute the new blood.

  • DOG EAT DOG

    THE MINISTER RESPONSIBLE SHOULD RESIGN!

  • Gold Ruyondo

    Chiwenga don’t sign you death warrant by interfering in this case

  • moi

    Zanu is unbelievable. They open fire then send condolences.

  • Roby

    Manga bafo.

  • Mad Hatter

    Wadhliswa Ndwangu.

  • Bakwena

    Who told you that they were MDC alliance people, that was a citizenry demo.Sithutha ndhini, besides did it warrant live bullets ,Gukurahundi mentality