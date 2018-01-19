Vic Falls’ Club Nitrus shuts down

Nonsikelelo Moyo and Nothabo Nyathi, Showbiz Reporters

Club Nitrus in the resort town of Victoria Falls has closed down due to viability challenges.

The popular nightspot co-owned by Sam Sibanda and Kudakwashe Mataga provided a stage for many artists to perform in Victoria Falls since its opening in March last year.

The club which was sheltered in the underground floor of the Zambezi Building, has played host to singers such as Ammara Brown, DJ Stavo, Selma Mtukudzi, Extra Large, ExQ and Mzoe 7.

Sibanda said the closure of the establishment was due to the prevailing economic challenges.

“The issue is to do with us not owning the place. The owners have their terms and conditions which in our view have not taken into account the prevailing economic challenges such as shortage of cash. Paying rentals becomes a challenge when we sell through point of sale machines and the owner wants the rent to be paid in cash. Planning becomes a challenge in such instances,” said Sibanda.

The club’s manager, Mataga said this was just a setback but they had plans to open another club soon.

“We will be constructing our own building around town and we are yet to finalise with the municipality,” he said.

Among other activities Club Nitrus ran was the outdoor cinema that was popular with people who came in their numbers to watch different movies at different venues around the resort town.The nightspot stood out from the rest as it paid attention to detail, the decor of the club was just good. Club Nitrus did not only woo society’s elites but was home even to middle income earners.— @nonsy_m, @nyathi_nothabo