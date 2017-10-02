VP Mphoko meets white business community

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko has urged the white community in the country to work with fellow Zimbabweans and heed President Mugabe’s call for reconciliation.

Addressing the white business community after a meeting with them yesterday in Bulawayo, VP Mphoko said he was concerned that the white community was living in isolation.

“President Mugabe extended a hand of reconciliation, especially to the white community. I’ve called for this meeting to discuss problems that might be there and come up with solutions so that we work together as a family.

“This city is not for Zanu-PF alone. Zanu-PF is younger than this city. All political parties are younger than Bulawayo. We’re therefore a family and should work together. Through that window I know we have lot of problems and we’re bottling them. I want us to discuss those problems,” said VP Mphoko.

“Let’s sit down as the people of Bulawayo and close the gap because it’s important for us to work together as Zimbabweans.”

He said when it comes to the issue of land, President Mugabe has said in no uncertain terms that those who lost their farms should be compensated but Government does not have the money.

“The wish to compensate is there but the money is not there. If anyone can offer the required $7 billion for us to compensate the farmers, I can assure you they’ll be compensated. The agreement is there,” said VP Mphoko.

The meeting was also attended by Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Absolom Sikhosana, the party’s provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu, war veterans representatives and officials from VP Mphoko’s office.

The white people who attended the meeting told VP Mphoko that they were not racists and committed to working with rest of the Bulawayo community.

They agreed to have more meetings with the VP in order to strengthen relations.