VP Mphoko meets white business community

October 2, 2017 Local News
VP Phelekezela Mphoko

VP Phelekezela Mphoko

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter
VICE President Phelekezela Mphoko has urged the white community in the country to work with fellow Zimbabweans and heed President Mugabe’s call for reconciliation.

Addressing the white business community after a meeting with them yesterday in Bulawayo, VP Mphoko said he was concerned that the white community was living in isolation.

“President Mugabe extended a hand of reconciliation, especially to the white community. I’ve called for this meeting to discuss problems that might be there and come up with solutions so that we work together as a family.

“This city is not for Zanu-PF alone. Zanu-PF is younger than this city. All political parties are younger than Bulawayo. We’re therefore a family and should work together. Through that window I know we have lot of problems and we’re bottling them. I want us to discuss those problems,” said VP Mphoko.

“Let’s sit down as the people of Bulawayo and close the gap because it’s important for us to work together as Zimbabweans.”

He said when it comes to the issue of land, President Mugabe has said in no uncertain terms that those who lost their farms should be compensated but Government does not have the money.

“The wish to compensate is there but the money is not there. If anyone can offer the required $7 billion for us to compensate the farmers, I can assure you they’ll be compensated. The agreement is there,” said VP Mphoko.

The meeting was also attended by Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Absolom Sikhosana, the party’s provincial chairman Cde Dennis Ndlovu, war veterans representatives and officials from VP Mphoko’s office.

The white people who attended the meeting told VP Mphoko that they were not racists and committed to working with rest of the Bulawayo community.

They agreed to have more meetings with the VP in order to strengthen relations.
Pin It

Related Posts

  • Chimbulumbunde

    This must be the joke of the year or what sort of gaffe is this..!? What sort of reconciliation can this be after all the land & property grabbing from the white minority..its anybody’s wonder..

  • Buffalojump

    This sounds very good but who sincerely thinks there is certainty with this initiative. I would think sincere cooperation could initiate excellent opportunities but these may be built on quick sand.

    I would advise the VP to bring solid evidence that white Zimbabweans are really considered fellow citizens. If that was done then I feel this may be able to move forward with baby steps to start building confidence.

  • Vulindlela Mpiyakhe Thebe

    Reconciliation? What reconciliation? Methinks Cde Mphoko is either in denial or stuck in some distant time warp!