World Cup mania grips Zimbabwe celebs

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

It has been a rollercoaster ride so far during the ongoing Football World Cup in Russia with twists, thrills and spills that have also captivated the whole world.

Upsets and heartbreaks have been registered during the World Cup and only on Thursday, Lionel Messi led Argentina fell to Croatia who beat them 3-0.

This result did not go down well with axe wielding Madlela Skhobokhobo who said he was pained as Argentina was his team of choice.

“My favourite team got walloped, my Argentina is gone I feel sorry for Messi. He’s judged so much and I can relate to what he is going through.

“But my only hope is Senegal. I just pray they become the first African team to reach the final. By reaching the final, they’ll do wonders to our ego as Africa,” said Madlela.

Pre-tournament favourites like Spain have failed to impress although they drew three all with Portugal in a pulsating opening match and won one nil albeit unconvincingly against Iran.

Comedian Clive Chigubhu said Spain was his team of choice alongside Germany who disappointingly lost to a determined Mexico in their first game. He said he admires Portugal talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) for breaking records.

“I’m in full support of Spain and Germany for their tactical play. A lot of history has been made in Russia as some have broken records like CR7. When that guy focuses, he does wonders. The second round will be very interesting,” said Chigubhu.

Fellow comedian and radio presenter Babongile Sikhonjwa said his money was on Spain.

“I’m supporting Spain through and through. I love their style of play. Their passing is fluid and that’s the team that’ll lift the World Cup. As for the tournament as a whole, it’s exciting and looks well organised with people enjoying themselves,” said Sikhonjwa.

Another comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube said he was finding the World Cup hard to watch as all the teams he is supporting are performing badly.

“I’m so disappointed right now with this world cup as all my teams Argentina and Brazil are performing badly. I’ve got the worst luck with the World Cup and I’m lucky that I wasn’t betting because I’d have lost a lot of money,” said Ncube.

“But I’m enjoying the World Cup. It’s exciting to watch and so far, it’s the year of the under dogs definitely.”

For dub poet Albert Nyathi, he is going with Senegal describing the team as the only hope for Africa to land the World Cup (this edition). Senegal registered Africa’s first win in the competition when it beat Poland 2-1.

“Senegal is the team to support at the world cup. They are a true representation of Africa and they showed it by winning their first match. I believe that the team will win the World Cup,” said Nyathi.

Concurring with Nyathi was gospel musician Abigail Mwembe who said she was supporting Senegal because she was a Liverpool fan, a team Senegal captain Sadio Mane plays for.

“I personally support Senegal, we have to support our fellow brothers. Sadio Mane is one of my favourite soccer players as I’m a Liverpool supporter.

“The World Cup so far is proving to be extremely exciting due to the fact that countries we least expected to win against top teams like Argentina and Germany are proving to be a force to be reckoned with,” said Mwembe.

Brazil which has been having an indifferent tournament so far drawing with Switzerland and beating Costa Rica, is rapper Cal Vin’s team. Skyz Metro FM radio personality Donna N is in the same boat as Cal Vin.

“I’m going with Brazil, it’s always been a favourite of mine since I don’t know and my love for Brazil also goes beyond football,” said Donna N.

Hip hop artiste ASAPH said he was not supporting any team but was watching good football. Contemporary musician Mzoe 7 said this edition’s World Cup was unpredictable but he was supporting France.