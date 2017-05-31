Zanu-PF unfazed about coalition

Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF is not shaken by reports of a proposed coalition of opposition parties ahead of next year’s harmonised elections, as the union is just a grouping of nonentities with no clear vision to move the country forward, Mazowe West legislator Cde Kazembe Kazembe has said.

Cde Kazembe said Zanu-PF was solid and victory was certain for the revolutionary party, anchored on its people-oriented programmes such as the successful Command Agriculture programme.

He said this on the sidelines of a donation of furniture to Farai Primary School in his constituency over the weekend.

Before the donation, pupils at Farai were sitting on the floor during lessons.

“You hear them talking about coalition, Zanu-PF is not even worried about that because it is a useless union by parties that do not matter,” he said.

“Even if they come together in their dozens, they will not win against Zanu-PF. It is like ants coming together to try and floor an elephant. It’s impossible.”

Cde Kazembe said President Mugabe was the revolutionary party candidate for 2018 after he was elected at the party’s last National People’s Congress.

He urged people to unite and continue to support Zanu-PF and President Mugabe.

“Our candidate for 2018 is President Mugabe,” said Cde Kazembe. “He is the one who was elected by the Congress.”

Cde Kazembe said the success of the Command Agriculture would spur development in the country. He said legislators were not receiving the Constituency Development Fund due to economic hardships, but the success of the Command Agriculture was going to change the country’s economic outlook.

“We are not getting CDF at the present moment, but that cannot stop us from stirring development projects in the country,” he said.

“However, we are optimistic that things are now going to change on the backdrop of the successful agricultural season that we have.”

Cde Kazembe challenged people in Mazowe West’s Ward 30 to unite and build a clinic for their area. “I will come to assist you where you have challenges, but together we should build the clinic,” he said. “The clinic is important as it will assist a lot of people here.”