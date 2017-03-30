Zim robbers attack SA journalist

March 30, 2017 Headlines, Top Stories

10115235.jpg

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter
TWO Zimbabwean robbers raided the home of a South African journalist while he was sleeping with his family and stole his cellphone before stabbing him and hitting him with an iron bar.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Tshilamba outside Thohoyandou town in Limpopo province.

Mr Ndivhuwo Musetha (46) a freelance, sustained injuries on the left eye, a swollen neck and legs as a result of the attack. He was rushed to a local clinic from where he was transferred to MediClinic in Polokwane on Monday.

He told The Chronicle yesterday that the two suspects were armed with a knife and an iron bar.

“It was around 1AM and we were sleeping with the children and our cousin when my wife heard a noise from the kitchen. When I walked through the passage to investigate, I met two intruders and one of them stabbed me on the left eye with a sharp object, which I suspect could be a kitchen knife before the other one joined in and hit me on the right side of my neck with a heavy object,” said Mr Musetha.

After committing the crime, the two suspects fled from the scene leaving the journalist unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood.

“My wife helped me report the matter to the police and I was taken to taken to Block G clinic where they later transferred me to the MediClinic in Polokwane where doctors immediately operated on my injured eye,” said Mr Musetha.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe yesterday confirmed the incident, saying one of the suspects, Percy Mushonga, has since been arrested.

He appeared yesterday at Thohoyandou magistrate’s court facing attempted house robbery charges and was remanded in custody to April 3 pending bail application.

“The second suspect is still at large and we’ve since launched a manhunt. We’re also appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact us on our 24-hour crime stop number 0860010111 or visit any nearest police station,” said the police spokesperson.

@mashnets
  • Honest Gambuza

    and how did he know they were Zimbabweans , lani chronicle reporting such

    • Mvuzo

      Nami l had the same question but I think mushonga nguye okhulumileyo ngoba they say he was arrested

      • Sonde

        Guys i think the stabbing done by an Okapi and the the MaTommy prints in the sand gave the origin thieves away!

        • Tonde

          No I think it was the absence of Roli Manyatelas and Parrafini hats also axes.

  • Poor scribes

    Why would you always lie as journalists?It destroys the credibility of all of your stories generally.Where are Zimbabwean thieves in the story?This is not funny at all but pathetic at worst.

    • bliss

      Mushonga is a Shona name and Shonas claim they own Zimbabwe therefore makes sense to say at least one of the robbers is a Zimbabwean. Kanti nxa kukubi liyala ukuthi lingama Zimbabwe?.

  • wordfanece

    • Pams

      Book proper marketing space mr. conman

      • Thandie

        Good one.

  • Joy

    The second suspect is still at large, anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact us…….Who is the second suspect, any name? Who are we looking for?

  • Cetshwayo

    Blame it on the 100 year old goblin

  • Mbla

    This guy of loans is now boring us. Its not a marketing platform.If you want to sell your loans book space at chronicles.

  • nuraqilahbinteariffin

  • sekuru kaguvi

    Hahahahaha. The 2nd suspect is not even mentioned by name and the idiot goes on to appeal to the public to give details of his where-abouts.
    No description or whatever.
    Nxaaaaa