Zim robbers attack SA journalist

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

TWO Zimbabwean robbers raided the home of a South African journalist while he was sleeping with his family and stole his cellphone before stabbing him and hitting him with an iron bar.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Tshilamba outside Thohoyandou town in Limpopo province.

Mr Ndivhuwo Musetha (46) a freelance, sustained injuries on the left eye, a swollen neck and legs as a result of the attack. He was rushed to a local clinic from where he was transferred to MediClinic in Polokwane on Monday.

He told The Chronicle yesterday that the two suspects were armed with a knife and an iron bar.

“It was around 1AM and we were sleeping with the children and our cousin when my wife heard a noise from the kitchen. When I walked through the passage to investigate, I met two intruders and one of them stabbed me on the left eye with a sharp object, which I suspect could be a kitchen knife before the other one joined in and hit me on the right side of my neck with a heavy object,” said Mr Musetha.

After committing the crime, the two suspects fled from the scene leaving the journalist unconscious on the floor in a pool of blood.

“My wife helped me report the matter to the police and I was taken to taken to Block G clinic where they later transferred me to the MediClinic in Polokwane where doctors immediately operated on my injured eye,” said Mr Musetha.

Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe yesterday confirmed the incident, saying one of the suspects, Percy Mushonga, has since been arrested.

He appeared yesterday at Thohoyandou magistrate’s court facing attempted house robbery charges and was remanded in custody to April 3 pending bail application.

“The second suspect is still at large and we’ve since launched a manhunt. We’re also appealing to anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact us on our 24-hour crime stop number 0860010111 or visit any nearest police station,” said the police spokesperson.

